EasyJet announces 11 new routes from Newcastle Airport for summer 2026

EasyJet has revealed 11 new routes from Newcastle Airport for summer 2026, with thousands of package holidays now on sale.

New services are set to take off from next summer to Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey, Greek Islands Rhodes and Corfu, Faro in Portugal, Mediterranean island Malta, Spanish city Reus, cultural hotspot Prague and the first route connecting Newcastle to Nice in the south of France.

Direct connections to North Africa are also set to operate from the North East, with services to the popular Egyptian resort of Sharm-El-Sheikh and Enfidha in Tunisia.

EasyJet is set to open a base at Newcastle Airport | Newcastle Airport

The network expansion comes following the news that easyJet will open a new three-aircraft base at Newcastle Airport in spring 2026.

The airline already serves eight domestic connections and international routes from Newcastle to popular beach and city destinations Alicante, Amsterdam, Geneva, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Paris, Bristol and Belfast.

Expecting to bring over 1,000 jobs to the region, the opening of the base with the addition of three aircraft at the airport has enabled the airline to more than double the number of destinations now on its network.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s Country Manager, said:“We are really pleased to be able to announce this fantastic range of new routes from our new base at Newcastle for next summer.

“Our investment in an 11th base in the UK at Newcastle, supporting many jobs for the local economy, is enabling us to provide more direct connectivity, choice and great value for money for our customers in the North East, and we can’t wait to welcome them on board.”

Leon McQuaid, Newcastle Airport Director of Aviation Development, added:"It's fantastic that easyJet and easyJet holidays are offering 11 additional destinations with packages now on sale, including a brand-new direct route to Nice, which is one of our most requested destinations.

“These services offer even more choice for our customers seeking low-cost flights and package holidays, and it’s great to announce the destinations ahead of easyJet opening its new base at Newcastle Airport in spring 2026.

“The base will deliver significant benefits to the Airport and wider region, creating more 1,200 jobs and paving the way for even more exciting new routes, which we look forward to announcing with easyJet in August.”

