Road blocked after crash on Sunderland's Chester Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic had to be diverted on a busy Sunderland road after a car crashed into railings.
The incident occurred close to the Chester Road entrance outside Grangetown Florists on Saturday, February 24.
The tailbacks were made worse by football traffic after Sunderland's home game with Swansea City.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 4.40pm on Saturday, February 24, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Chester Road in Sunderland, near to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
“It was reported that a car had collided with nearby railings at the side of the road.
“Officers attended the scene where no serious injuries were reported. The road was blocked westbound and was later re-opened.”
Traffic was diverted, but the Echo understands that the road was fully reopened at around 7.15pm.