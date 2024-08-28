River Wear's first Lambton Regatta is a big success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lambton Rowing Club has held its first ever invitational regatta.

The regatta was a great occasion for rowers and spectators alike. | 3rd party

Rowers from Berwick and Cambois in Northumberland travelled to compete in over 50 races, covering a 500m stretch of the River Wear in the grounds of the Lambton Estate.

Single, double and quad races were held, with organisers creating a fun, safe and enjoyable event.

The club was formed in February 2023 and has achieved success in many regional and national events. It is the first time the club has invited other clubs onto the estate to compete.

The event was free of charge to all competitors. The draw was made not only for clubs to compete against each other, but also with each other. Some of the quads included a mix of athletes from all three clubs.

The club’s chosen charity partner, the Red Sky Foundation, was there to offer advice and support to visitors about the importance of providing lifelong and vital support to babies, children and adults in need of cardiac care.

Head coach Steven Thompson, said: “Our aim is to provide a fun, friendly and learning environment for all our members and we wanted to extend this to other clubs and the local community by inviting them to come onto the estate and either spectate or race at our first regatta.

“We have been to many regattas and one of the many things that put people off racing is the cost and inconvenience with boats and kit so, we took all that away allowing clubs to use our own boats, blades and kit for free. It showed what can be achieved and done on a shoestring.

Club chairman Matthew Cleugh, said: “I’d particularly like to thank the Estates Team here on the Lambton Estate for allowing us to host the event, but also open the gates to people to come from far and wide and enjoy a day of fun and racing.”

Following the success of local rowers at the Paris Olympics, including bronze medalist Lauren Irwin from Peterlee, coached by Steven Thompson early in her career, the club is offering free rowing courses for adults and children. Children can join from age 11 (Year 7).

For more on the club visit www.lambtonrowing.co.uk.