Experts involved in the investigation after a number of athletes fell ill following the World Triathlon Championships in Sunderland say the risk to the wider public is 'low'.

The UKHSA this morning confirmed it was involved in the investigation after reports of triathletes suffering diarrhoea and vomiting, but said the risk to the wider public is 'very low'.

A spokesperson for the agency said: "UKHSA’S North East Health Protection team is working with British Triathlon and Sunderland City Council following reports of diarrhoea and vomiting in a number of participants who took part in the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland.

"Organisers of the event have written to all participants to ensure they are aware and to advice anyone with symptoms to seek medical advice.

"The risk to the wider public is very low.

UKHSA advice for patients who may have symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting