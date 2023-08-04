Risk to wider public 'low' after triathlon athletes suffer vomiting and diarrhoea following championships in Sunderland, says agency
Investigations are continuing after athletes fell ill
Experts involved in the investigation after a number of athletes fell ill following the World Triathlon Championships in Sunderland say the risk to the wider public is 'low'.
As reported, British Triathlon and World Triathlon is conducting an investigation alongside Sunderland City Council and the UK Health Security Agency North East (UKHSA North East) after illness among some participants following AJ Bell 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series Sunderland.
The UKHSA this morning confirmed it was involved in the investigation after reports of triathletes suffering diarrhoea and vomiting, but said the risk to the wider public is 'very low'.
A spokesperson for the agency said: "UKHSA’S North East Health Protection team is working with British Triathlon and Sunderland City Council following reports of diarrhoea and vomiting in a number of participants who took part in the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland.
"Organisers of the event have written to all participants to ensure they are aware and to advice anyone with symptoms to seek medical advice.
"The risk to the wider public is very low.
UKHSA advice for patients who may have symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting
- Diarrhoea and vomiting is usually a self-limiting illness and you will recover naturally without treatment. It is, however, important to take plenty of drinks to replace lost fluids.
- Visit the NHS website https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/diarrhoea-and-vomiting for advice on how to manage your symptoms at home or help to access the most appropriate health service.
- If symptoms persist, ask for a telephone consultation with your family doctor. Try to avoid visiting your GP surgery or local A&E Unit as you may pass the infection on to others.