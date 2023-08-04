Sporting bodies have launched an investigation after a number of athletes fell ill following the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland.

British Triathlon and World Triathlon said in a statement last night they were aware of illness among some participants following events over the weekend of July 29 and 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The triathlon authorities said, in keeping with guidelines, a series of water quality tests were undertaken in the build up to the event including on Thursday, July 20 and analysed in a United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) accredited laboratory., and published on Tuesday, July 25.

A further test was conducted during the course of the event on Sunday, July 30 with the results received on August 2.

Both passed the required standard, showing 'Pass Excellent' results for pathogens E.coli and Enterococci.

The sporting agencies said data was published by the Environment Agency on Monday, July 31, showing reduced water quality was detected on Wednesday, July 26 in an area of Roker Beach outside of the pier arms and swim area of the event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their statement said: "We are aware there are concerns around water quality results for a test taken on 26 July by the Environment Agency as part of their regular testing in the local area.

"These tests were taken outside of the Roker Pier arms and not in the body of water used for the swim and published on Monday 31 July following the event."

The bodies said since then, British Triathlon has been working closely with Sunderland City Council and UK Health Security Agency to seek further information and investigate the cause of the illness.

They added: "We have communicated with participants regarding the situation and we will continue to work with Sunderland City Council and the UK Health Security Agency North East (UKHSA North East) in line with their routine processes to establish further information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst the cause of this illness is being investigated by the relevant authorities, anyone who is or who has been feeling unwell is encouraged to view the online resources below.

"For information about staying safe when open water swimming, please view the information from the UK Health Security Agency here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/swim-healthy-leaflet/swim-healthy.

"Participants who have already reported illness to British Triathlon are being contacted by UKHSA North East to support their investigations."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We routinely sample and monitor bathing waters, including at Roker and Seaburn, to provide information for bathers and support our ongoing work to improve their condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The beaches at Roker and Seaburn are designated bathing waters that were both classified as ‘Excellent’ last year based on samples taken throughout the season from May to September over the last four years.

“We are looking into the cause of sampling results from 26 July though we believe that high rainfall the previous day is highly likely to have contributed towards the dip in water quality that we identified.”

A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: "We are working with British Triathlon and the UK Health Security Agency North East (UKHSA North East) to better understand the circumstances after a number of participants taking part in the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland reported feeling unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"British Triathlon has written to all those who took part in the event to make them aware of the situation. We would urge anyone who took part in the event and has or had symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, to follow the advice contained in the email from British Triathlon.

"Water testing was carried out by British Triathlon in the build up to the event and on the Sunday of the triathlon to ensure water in the area where participants swam was safe to do so. Environment Agency data showing reduced water quality was from a different stretch of water.

"Detailed information on the water quality testing that took place in the swim area for the event is available in a statement on the British Triathlon website.

"We are continuing to work with British Triathlon and the UK Health Security Agency North East (UKHSA North East) to understand more about the situation."

UKHSA advice for patients who may have symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting