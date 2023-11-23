'Life without Sunderland/Newcastle banter would not be worth living' - responses to Ofcom complaints after Ant and Dec's jibe on I'm a Celeb
There were dozens of complaints about the duo
Life without Sunderland-Newcastle banter would 'not be worth living'.
That's the response from Echo readers after Ofcom confirmed it has received 24 complaints about Ant and Dec's jibe at Sunderland on I'm a Celebrity.
On the show, Ant McPartlin told viewers: "In case you're not familiar with the Australian outback, it's a barren, deeply hostile environment that's barely fit for human habitation."
Co-host Declan Donnelly added: "Imagine Sunderland but hotter."
The lighthearted swipe was largely regarded as friendly banter by many, but some seem to have taken it seriously enough to complain to the regulator.
Echo readers, however, have defended the Geordie duo's jibe on our Facebook page.
Linda Steinle said: "Stop whining, it's called banter - get a life, man."
Lisa White, with laugh emojis, said: "From Sunderland and I thought it was accurate."
Darren Adamson said: "What sort of sad loser actually complains to Ofcom about anything, never mind that."
Anne Hall said: "Oh how ridiculous, the banter and rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle has gone on for longer than most of our lifetime.
"It’s friendly banter, it’s universal, all over the North East. I’m from Sunderland and have worked in Newcastle for years there is no malice between the two, just jokes and banter mostly football-related.
"24 complaints! Probably not from Sunderland or even Newcastle folk," said Patricia Jameson.
"Honestly! If we were offended by every Sunderland/Newcastle bit of banter, then life would not be worth living."
Jim Jamas said: "Get a grip man. Imagine complaining to Ofcom for a bit of banter. Makes us look ridiculous, that."