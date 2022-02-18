ROKER EXPLOSION LATEST: Probe into suspected Sunderland gas blast may take several weeks as demolition work continues

Emergency services were called to Whickham Street in Roker at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, February 15, following reports of an explosion at a residential property that contained two flats.

The blast had left two men in hospital, with one in a critical but stable condition – there is currently no further update on their injuries.

Work is continuing in Whickham Street following a suspected gas blast.

In the days after the blast, the housing group has been working to ensure that the site is safe to members of the public – with demolition work starting on Thursday, February 17.

As part of this work, the clearing of the site has continued on Friday, February 18, where a digger could be seen in the space where the property stood.

The Echo understands that Gentoo will continue clearing the two flats as the investigation into the cause of the blast continues however any conclusion is not expected to be reached for several weeks.

Residents who live on either side of the property were evacuated from their homes and are current in temporary housing or staying with relatives.

Once the area has been made safe by Gentoo, the housing group will then make the adjoining properties safe before assessing any potential wider damage.

The cause of the explosion is not expected to be known for several weeks.

