Work to repair 'eyesore' Sunderland sinkhole due to start in 2022 after two years of complaints

A sinkhole on the corner of Villette Brook Street and Edith Street in Hendon has left residents ‘fed up’ after reporting it to Sunderland City Council for two years.

The troublesome cavity, which is surrounded by wire mesh fencing, has been described by residents as an ‘eyesore’ and ‘often full of rubbish and weeds’.

Council bosses say the sinkhole has been ‘a very difficult situation to resolve’ as the issue concerns a number of parties, insurance companies, and contractors.

Pedestrians have to cross the road as a result of the metal fencing around the hole.

One resident says he has been reporting it to the city council for the past two years and nothing has been done since.

He said: “It hasn't been fixed and it's been like this for the last two years so I am just sick of reporting it.

"It's full of rubbish and weeds, I don’t know what else to do – It’s an eyesore, I just want it the issue to be resolved.”

Now, the Council has confirmed that the insurance company involved has advised that it is progressing plans to start property remedials in the new year.

But until then, barriers surrounding the sinkhole will remain in place due to public safety.

A Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “We recognise residents’ concern regarding the protracted inconvenience in Villette Brooke Street, however this has been a very difficult situation to resolve as it concerns a number of parties, insurance companies, and contractors.

“The council does not wish to carry out any highway remedial works until both properties are safe and fully restored.

"The insurance company involved has advised that it is progressing plans to start property remedials in the new year and the council will therefore continue to maintain the barriers on the grounds of public safety.

"We appreciate the residents’ patience and would ask that this is extended until all the works have been completed.”

