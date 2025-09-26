We want Sunderland's £40m Pride in Place money to be spent on what local people need

“We want to make sure this is spent on the type of things local people in Thorney Close are crying out for,” say local councillors after it was announced two Sunderland neighbourhoods will benefit from the Government’s major Pride in Place fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, it was announced that Hendon and the East End, along with Thorney Close and Plains Farm, are among a select number across the country chosen to benefit from the new project and will receive £20m each over ten years.

With a significant funding pot, Pride in Place is aimed at revitalising areas which could most benefit from the long-term investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will see £20m being invested in each of the two communities over the next decade, with local people, and key partners in each area playing a key role in deciding how the money is best used to breathe new life into their area and deliver lasting change for everyone who lives and works there.

Two local neighbourhood boards will be set up to guide how the funding is allocated and make sure that decisions on how best to spend the money are shaped by the community and reflect local priorities.

However, local councillors say they want to ensure the money is spent on what people in their communities want.

Lib Dem councillors for Thorney Close Margaret Crosby, Paul Edgeworth and Stephen O’Brien | Submitted

Lib Dem councillor for Springwell and Thorney Close - and Leader of the Opposition on Sunderland City Council - Paul Edgeworth said: “The Labour party is clearly panicking and trying to bribe people on the estate back into voting Labour. Local people won’t be fooled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lib Dem councillor for Springwell and Thorney Close Margaret Crosby commented: “However it has come about, this extra funding is desperately needed and could be spent 10 times over.

“For decades Sunderland Council’s Labour bosses have said there is no money for CCTV, for more youth clubs, to repair dangerous roads across the estate, for better parking at local shops, for more police patrols, to crack-down on nuisance motorbikes tearing up green spaces, or to install new street lighting to make paths and parks safer.”

Fellow local Lib Dem councillor Stephen O’Brien added: “Local opposition councillors are determined to make sure this is spent on the type of things local people in Thorney Close are crying out for, and not wasted on pet projects no-one has asked for which Sunderland Council seem to love.”

As part of the fund, the overall city will also receive £1.5 million to upgrade public spaces with new green spaces, play areas and sports and leisure facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Michael Mordey, says they will be working closely with residents to deliver the funds to their areas.

"This is fantastic news for communities in Hendon and the East End and Thorney Close and Plains Farm,” he said.

"It builds on the investment currently flowing into the city, as well as the work we're already doing in our neighbourhoods. This includes £1m being invested in community safety hubs being set up across the city to tackle anti-social behaviour and the issues that matter most to our communities.

"I'm very much looking forward to working closely with residents and key partners in both areas, to shape a shared vision for the future of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By working together, we can make sure that this investment delivers real and lasting change for everyone who lives and works in Hendon and the East End and Thorney Close and Plains Farm."

Meanwhile, Cllr Lyall Reed, Sunderland Conservatives Deputy Leader and spokesperson for finance, called for absolute transparency in the allocation of the money.

"The government has just announced that Hendon and the East End will be part of the Plan for Neighbourhoods and receive many millions over the next ten years,” he said.

“A Neighbourhood Board will be setup and I have looked through the government details on the membership qualifications for this board - there are no prescriptive requirements for representation, as membership will depend on local context.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, I am calling on the Labour council, our Labour MP and Labour Government to add greater scrutiny and qualifications as to who can sit on this board.

“We cannot see millions of pounds of public money go into the hands of a select few who are friends with or have connections with the Sunderland Labour party.”