The Prime Minister has announced a major Pride in Place Programme with historic funding to lead renewal in some of the country’s overlooked communities - with Sunderland amongst the areas to benefit.

With the fund aimed at letting “residents reclaim beloved assets and drive patriotic renewal”, 169 areas nationally will receive £2 million every year for a decade, which the Government says gives long-overlooked communities the certainty and control they need to plan for the future.

A further 95 areas will receive an immediate £1.5 million to upgrade public spaces with new green spaces, play areas and sports and leisure facilities.

Overall, the North East will receive £269m of investment.

Of that, Sunderland is set to receive up to £41.5m, according to tonight’s announcement.

Groups of areas have been identified across the region, which will be receiving pots of up to £20m each over ten years, with two identified in Sunderland.

They are: Thorney Close and Plains Farm, which is classed as one of the areas, and Hendon and the docks as the other.

A further six areas are receiving £1.5 million including Middlesbrough, Hartlepool, Sunderland and Gateshead.

Local people will decide how funding is spent — reviving high streets, restoring parks, and breathing new life into pubs, leisure centres and community halls.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.

“We’re investing in Britain’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country. Because it’s people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.

“This is a huge investment, but what matters most is who decides how it’s spent: the neighbours, volunteers and parents who know their communities best – the people with real skin in the game.

“We’re choosing renewal over decline, unity over division. This is our Plan for Change in action – giving power and pride back to the people who make Britain great.”

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed said: “Building pride in place starts with people, not politics. Local people know what they want to see in their neighbourhoods – and they don’t need government to dictate it.

“This plan will spark an historic grassroots movement that will restore local people’s power, boost national pride and help people get on in life across the UK as part of our Plan for Change.”

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said: "We’re giving local people the power to transform their hometowns. Giving them more control of how money is spent where they live so that together we can invest in Britain’s renewal and build an economy that rewards working people.

“This £5 billion investment doesn't just reverse decades of underinvestment in our public infrastructure – it cuts through the bureaucracy by giving local people the power to deliver the change they want to see."

This announcement significantly scales up the work already underway in 75 areas, helping communities regenerate and restore local pride.

The £5 billion package includes an additional £3.5 billion to roll out the programme to 169 more areas, each receiving up to £20 million over ten years.

Separately, 95 areas receive a share of £150 million capital funding to improve public spaces, parks, and high streets.