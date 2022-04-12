The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday, April 12, that the two most senior figures in Government will be issued with fixed penalty notices.

It’s the second round of fines following ongoing investigations which have now seen more than 50 fines handed out for Covid law-breaking in Government buildings.

The MP for Houghton and Sunderland South and Shadow Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, has called for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to resign from their roles.

She said: "Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law. They have repeatedly lied to the British people and taken us all for fools.

"They must both resign. Britain deserves better."

The MP for Washington and Sunderland West, Sharon Hodgson, has called for a change in leadership and highlighted that both men have treated the British public with “contempt”.

She commented: “This is the first time in history a sitting Prime Minister and Chancellor have been found to have broken the law.

“But beyond that, they have constantly covered up, lied, and treated the British public with contempt.

"When they should be pulling their finger out to shield communities through the cost of living crisis, they will now set about protecting their careers. Its time for a Labour Government."

Sharon Hodgson says that it is now time for a change in leadership.

She added: “Today it has become clear that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak broke the law, the law that they set themselves and that they told everyone else to abide by, and then repeatedly lied about it.

“The people of Britain deserve better than this. Whilst families suffered and were unable to see their loved ones, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor partied.

“They broke the law and then lied about it. They simply must do the right thing and resign.”