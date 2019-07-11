Tall Ships races one year on: This is what you had to say about Tall Ships Sunderland
Sunderland echo readers have said they’d have The Tall Ships Races back in an instant.
That was the general consensus of opinion from followers of the Echo’s Facebook page when we posted a social media reminder of the Tall Ships Sunderland event from 2018.
We reminded you of everything from the arrival of the giants of the sea to the crew parade, and the tightrope act over the River Wear to poignant farewell as 50 ships sailed off to the next leg of the races.
But what did you think of it all? Many readers would love to see the ships back, but not all of you.
Margaret Dent said: “Loved every minute, so sad when the ships left.”
And Sue Abraham commented: “Fabulous event! Helped by the weather being glorious.”
Helen Roper said: “It was a fabulous event!! Can’t wait for it to return!!”
Sharon Brennan chipped in as well and said: “Would be great if they were to return Sunderland council.”
Janine Dodd said: “The tight rope walker was one of the best things I've ever seen” and her friend Andi Warne agreed.
Sylvia Weetman said: “Hope it comes back soon ️” and Badger Allan said: “Wish it was every year.”
Davey Allan replied and said he “loved it from start to finish, specially living in the centre of it all.”
He said it was ‘like living abroad’ adding: “Mad how fast it has gone over.”
Others, though, were not so complimentary and at the cost, parking and some areas of the event where it was not as busy as others.