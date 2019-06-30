Beautiful Sunderland at its best as a curtain of fireworks lights up the Wear.

Tons of memories a year on from Sunderland's Tall Ships Races

Doesn’t time fly? It’s hard to believe that a year has flown by since we welcomed visitors from all over the globe to Tall Ships Sunderland.

Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 16:45

Glorious sun belted down on the thousands of people who turned up to watch everything from live entertainment to crew parades.

And of course, there was the stunning line-up of ships which stretched along the riverside and throughout the Port.

Here are some reminders of a historic week in Wearside’s history.

1. The Mir.

The Mir gets a helping hand as she enters Port Of Sunderland.

2. Huge crowds

Day 3 at the races and the crowds are huge.

3. Ship's view

A view from a tall ship as the fleet leaves port.

4. A great view of the event

What a great vantage point to take in all the sights.

