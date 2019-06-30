Tons of memories a year on from Sunderland's Tall Ships Races
Doesn’t time fly? It’s hard to believe that a year has flown by since we welcomed visitors from all over the globe to Tall Ships Sunderland.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 16:45
Glorious sun belted down on the thousands of people who turned up to watch everything from live entertainment to crew parades.
And of course, there was the stunning line-up of ships which stretched along the riverside and throughout the Port.
Here are some reminders of a historic week in Wearside’s history.
But what do you remember of it all? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.