Sunderland has reclaimed its crown as being the first to declare a result on General Election night.

Labour's Bridget Phillipson at the count. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson comfortably held her Houghton and Sunderland South seat, and became the first MP to be voted in on election night.

The city had long been the first to declare a result, but lost out in 2017 and 2019.

Reform has also continued its charge in Sunderland, replicating its council elections success, and beaten the Conservatives into third place.

The Tories only managed to poll around half the number of votes achieved by Nigel Farage’s party.

In her victory speech, Ms Phillipson said: “Tonight the British people have spoken, and if the exit poll this evening is again a guide to results across our country as it so often is, then after 14 years the British people have chosen change.

“They have chosen Labour and they have chosen the leadership of Keir Starmer. Today our country with its proud history has chosen a brighter future. The British people have decided that they believe as Labour believes that our best days lie ahead of us – hope and unity, not decline and division, stability over chaos.

“A Government powered by hope, by the belief that tomorrow cannot just be different from today, but better.

“A government of service, a government with purpose above all to change our society for good.”

The full results were:

Richard Peter Bradley - The Green Party: 1,723

Chris Burnicle - The Conservative Party: 5,514

Paul Edgeworth - Liberal Democrats: 2,290

Bridget Maeve Phillipson - Labour Party: 18,837