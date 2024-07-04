Live

LIVE: Sunderland General Election results, news and reaction

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson
Published 4th Jul 2024, 10:14 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 10:27 BST
Voters have begun casting their ballots in the 2024 General Election.

Voters head to cast their ballots at Sunderland Minster at a previous election.
Voters head to cast their ballots at Sunderland Minster at a previous election.

Polling stations are open across the city until 10pm, before the count begins at the Silksworth Tennis Centre.

Don’t forget to take photo ID or your Voter Authenticity Certificate with you if you’re going out to the polling station.

Key Events

  • Polling stations opened at 7am this morning and will close at 10pm
  • Voters are being reminded to take along photo ID
  • The count will take place at the Silksworth Tennis Centre
10:34 BST

Expected timings for results

These are the forecast timings for when results may be declared in Sunderland.

Houghton and Sunderland South - 11.45pm

Sunderland Central - 12.30am

Washington and Gateshead South - 12.45am

10:31 BST

The candidates in Sunderland

Houghton and Sunderland South

Richard Peter BRADLEY, The Green Party

Chris BURNICLE, The Conservative Party Candidate

Paul EDGEWORTH, Liberal Democrats

Bridget Maeve PHILLIPSON, Labour Party

Sam WOODS-BRASS, Reform UK

Sunderland Central

Lewis Malcolm ATKINSON, Labour Party

Chris EYNON, Reform UK

Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE, The Green Party candidate

Niall Dane HODSON, Liberal Democrat

Greg PEACOCK, The Conservative Party Candidate

Washington and Gateshead South

Michal CHANTKOWSKI The Green Party candidate

Paul DONAGHY, Reform UK

Sharon HODGSON, Labour Party

Sharon Louise MCLAFFERTY, Independent

Ciaran Joseph MORRISSEY, Liberal Democrat

Shaun PARSONS, The Conservative Party Candidate

10:25 BSTUpdated 10:27 BST

How to still use your postal vote

Voters visit Fullwell Mill windmill in Sunderland to cast their vote this morning on Polling Day for the 2024 General Election, with polling stations located in a variety of unusual places across the country.
Voters visit Fullwell Mill windmill in Sunderland to cast their vote this morning on Polling Day for the 2024 General Election, with polling stations located in a variety of unusual places across the country. | North News & Pictures northn

Anyone registered for a postal vote who has not yet returned their postal ballot pack can also hand it in at a polling station in their constituency before 10pm.

There is no photo ID requirement for handing in a postal ballot pack.

When handing in postal votes, you will need to complete a form.

You will need to include your name and address, how many postal votes you are handing in and why you are handing in those postal votes.

10:19 BST

Photo ID

This is the first General Election after rules on photo ID were introduced.

You can use any of from the list, and an expired photo ID also counts as long as the picture is still recognisable and a good likeness.

  • Passport
  • Driving licence (including provisional license)
  • Blue badge
  • Certain concessionary travel cards
  • Identity card with PASS mark (Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
  • Biometric Immigration document
  • Defence identity card
  • Certain national identity cards

Voters could also apply for a Voter Authority Certificate in advance.

For more information on which forms of photo ID will be accepted, visit electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID or call their helpline on 0800 328 0280.

10:14 BST

Polling stations open until 10pm

A polling station in SunderlandA polling station in Sunderland
A polling station in Sunderland

From schools and churches to cricket clubs and even a windmill, all manner of buildings are being used as polling stations in Sunderland.

Here’s a list of all the venues being used - though you can only vote at your designated polling station as listed on your polling card.

Voters have until 10pm to cast their ballots.

