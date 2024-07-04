LIVE: Sunderland General Election results, news and reaction

Voters visit Fullwell Mill windmill in Sunderland to cast their vote this morning on Polling Day for the 2024 General Election, with polling stations located in a variety of unusual places across the country. | North News & Pictures northn

Anyone registered for a postal vote who has not yet returned their postal ballot pack can also hand it in at a polling station in their constituency before 10pm.

There is no photo ID requirement for handing in a postal ballot pack.

When handing in postal votes, you will need to complete a form.