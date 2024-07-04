LIVE: Sunderland General Election results, news and reaction
Polling stations are open across the city until 10pm, before the count begins at the Silksworth Tennis Centre.
Don’t forget to take photo ID or your Voter Authenticity Certificate with you if you’re going out to the polling station.
Key Events
- Polling stations opened at 7am this morning and will close at 10pm
- Voters are being reminded to take along photo ID
- The count will take place at the Silksworth Tennis Centre
Expected timings for results
These are the forecast timings for when results may be declared in Sunderland.
Houghton and Sunderland South - 11.45pm
Sunderland Central - 12.30am
Washington and Gateshead South - 12.45am
The candidates in Sunderland
Houghton and Sunderland South
Richard Peter BRADLEY, The Green Party
Chris BURNICLE, The Conservative Party Candidate
Paul EDGEWORTH, Liberal Democrats
Bridget Maeve PHILLIPSON, Labour Party
Sam WOODS-BRASS, Reform UK
Sunderland Central
Lewis Malcolm ATKINSON, Labour Party
Chris EYNON, Reform UK
Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE, The Green Party candidate
Niall Dane HODSON, Liberal Democrat
Greg PEACOCK, The Conservative Party Candidate
Washington and Gateshead South
Michal CHANTKOWSKI The Green Party candidate
Paul DONAGHY, Reform UK
Sharon HODGSON, Labour Party
Sharon Louise MCLAFFERTY, Independent
Ciaran Joseph MORRISSEY, Liberal Democrat
Shaun PARSONS, The Conservative Party Candidate
How to still use your postal vote
Anyone registered for a postal vote who has not yet returned their postal ballot pack can also hand it in at a polling station in their constituency before 10pm.
There is no photo ID requirement for handing in a postal ballot pack.
When handing in postal votes, you will need to complete a form.
You will need to include your name and address, how many postal votes you are handing in and why you are handing in those postal votes.
Photo ID
This is the first General Election after rules on photo ID were introduced.
You can use any of from the list, and an expired photo ID also counts as long as the picture is still recognisable and a good likeness.
- Passport
- Driving licence (including provisional license)
- Blue badge
- Certain concessionary travel cards
- Identity card with PASS mark (Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
- Biometric Immigration document
- Defence identity card
- Certain national identity cards
Voters could also apply for a Voter Authority Certificate in advance.
For more information on which forms of photo ID will be accepted, visit electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID or call their helpline on 0800 328 0280.
Polling stations open until 10pm
From schools and churches to cricket clubs and even a windmill, all manner of buildings are being used as polling stations in Sunderland.
Here’s a list of all the venues being used - though you can only vote at your designated polling station as listed on your polling card.
Voters have until 10pm to cast their ballots.
