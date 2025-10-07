Plans for a new bookshop, café and flexible event space on Wearside led by TV architect George Clarke are being considered by council development bosses, with residents invited to have their say.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application to convert 176 High Street West, next door to Sonny’s and Pop Recs, into a new development led by Washington-born star George Clarke.

George Clarke in front of the building in High Street West | Submitted

Meanwhile, the upper floors are set to be transformed into an apartment that would be used by the presenter and his family, as well as being marketed as boutique accommodation for short stays when he isn’t in town.

The apartment will be themed around the industries which built Sunderland including shipbuilding, coalmining and stained-glass work, paying homage to George’s beloved home city.

A planning application submitted to Sunderland City Council outlines proposals to deliver sensitive conservation-led alterations to the building, including shopfront restoration and adaptions that will improve the building’s sustainability credentials.

The project is inspired by George Clarke's love for books and will bring together his passions for restoration architecture as well as giving him the opportunity to return home and spend more time in Sunderland.

If planning permission is granted, George Clarke’s “Home of Books" is expected to open in 2026, which is the National Year of Reading.

The planning application recently went 'live' on Sunderland City Council's planning portal website allowing members of the public to view detailed designs and supporting documents and leave comments.

In a foreword included in a design and access statement, George Clarke said "this project means a lot to me, both as an architect and as someone shaped by Sunderland".

The foreword describes 176 High Street West as "a beautiful old building with a long history" and said the project's aim is to "bring it back into use in a way that respects its heritage but also gives it a fresh role in the life of the city".

Ground floor plans for the bookshop aim to create a space that is "open, inviting, and shaped by [...] good design, great books, and bringing people together" with a "focus on titles that reflect the spirit of Sunderland, architecture, art, photography, music, food, history, and creativity".

A small café and wine bar will sit alongside it, offering a "simple menu to support the space [with] coffee and light bites during the day [and] wine and cold plates in the evening", along with plans to "host events, readings and exhibitions" in the ground floor space.

There are also plans to create a single apartment with four bedrooms across the building's upper floors, described by George Clarke as a "calm, well- designed space, a base for me when I’m in Sunderland, but also somewhere that can host visiting writers, artists, or others contributing to the city’s creative life".

Submitted floor plans show the apartment based across three upper floors with the space designed to function as a single dwelling, with a shared living, dining and kitchen space and ensuite bedrooms.

George Clarke has unveiled his homecoming story | Submitted

"The whole project is being shaped with care," Mr Clarke added.

"We’re working with the building, not against it, keeping what’s special, repairing what’s damaged, and making thoughtful changes where they’re needed.

"Sunderland’s changing in brilliant ways, and I hope Home of Books can play a part in that, rooted in the city’s past, but open to new stories, new ideas, and the people who bring them to life."

The site earmarked for development was built in the 18th Century and was last used as council office accommodation.

It has historically accommodated a range of retail and commercial uses over the 20th century, following its earlier conversion from residential to shop premises in the 19th century.

Planning documents submitted with planning applications note the building has become "vacant and underused" in recent years and that its "condition is beginning to decline".

However, it was noted that "despite its current state, the building retains a strong sense of character and presence" and is "well placed to be brought back into use in a way that respects its heritage and contributes to the wider regeneration of Sunniside, reflecting local pride and public ambition for the area."

Applications for both the change of use of the building and listed building consent for works have been submitted, with a range of "internal and external alterations" proposed.

This includes the "restoration of original shopfront, alterations to openings, reinstatement of Georgian-style joinery, remodelling of rear extension, new windows [and] new internal staircases", as well as the creation of a new refuse and cycle store.

Plans also include the "reintegration of the historic banking vault cellar, closed off for decades, into the active ground floor plan, restoring a unique part of the building’s fabric to public-facing use".

Planning documents state the development will follow a "retrofit philosophy [...] adopting a fabric-first, conservation-led sustainability strategy, recognising both the challenges and opportunities of working with a Grade II-listed building".

There are also plans to "improve energy performance while preserving breathability and historic character", with internal insulation to "selected walls", new "high-performance timber sash windows, replicating historic proportions with slimline glazing and traditional profile" and "roof insulation introduced where the existing construction allows".

The design and access statement stresses that the project is "not a cosmetic upgrade" but "a project of purpose and care [...] led by heritage, informed by culture and shaped by the past and future of High Street West".

The supporting statement adds: "Planning permission and listed building consent are sought to allow this next chapter: one that places storytelling, sustainable design, and civic pride at the heart of Sunderland’shistoric core.

"The proposals represent a thoughtful act of regeneration. They bring new life to a long- vacant building, open a welcoming space for people and ideas, and demonstrate how sensitive, small-scale reuse can drive a more vibrant and resilient city centre.

"176 High Street West can once again stand as a landmark, not only recalling the city’s past, but expressing what Sunderland stands for today: creativity, character, and community."

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 18, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, v isit the council's planning portal website and search application reference numbers 25/01836/FUL and 25/01837/LBC.

