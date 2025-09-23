“This project means a lot to me, both as an architect and as someone shaped by Sunderland,” says George Clarke as the TV architect unveils plans to reinvent an historic Sunniside building.

The Washington-born star has submitted a planning application to convert 176 High Street West, next door to Sonny’s and Pop Recs, into George Clarke’s Home of Books, a cultural bookshop, cafe and flexible event space described as a ‘community living room’.

George Clarke in front of the building in High Street West | Submitted

Meanwhile, the upper floors are set to be transformed into an apartment that will be used by the presenter and his family, as well as being marketed as boutique accommodation for short stays when he isn’t in town.

The apartment will be themed around the industries which built the city including shipbuilding, coalmining and stained-glass work, paying homage to George’s beloved home city of Sunderland.

The Grade II-listed building, on the edge of Sunniside, will be returned to its former glory, with a planning application submitted to Sunderland City Council outlining proposals to deliver sensitive conservation-led alterations to the building, including shopfront restoration and adaptions that will improve the building’s sustainability credentials.

If planning is granted, George Clarke’s Home of Book’s will open in 2026, which is the National Year of Reading.

176 High Street – which was built in the late 18th Century – was last used as office accommodation.

Historically, it has accommodated a range of retail and commercial uses over the 20th century following its earlier conversion from residential to shop premises in the 19th century.

Writing a new chapter

George has unveiled his homecoming story | Submitted

In a foreword submitted as part of a formal planning application, George says: “This project means a lot to me, both as an architect and as someone shaped by Sunderland.

“176 High Street West is a beautiful old building with a long history, and I feel really lucky to be part of its next chapter. The aim is simple: to bring it back into use in a way that respects its heritage but also gives it a fresh role in the life of the city.

“At ground floor, we’re creating a space built around a bookshop, somewhere open, inviting, and shaped by the things I care about: good design, great books, and bringing people together.

“The bookshop will focus on titles that reflect the spirit of Sunderland, architecture, art, photography, music, food, history, and creativity. A small café and wine bar will sit alongside it, offering a simple menu to support the space: coffee and light bites during the day, wine and cold plates in the evening. We’re also planning to host events, readings, exhibitions, and conversations, nothing too formal, just a place where culture feels easy to access.”

He adds: “Upstairs, we’re creating a single apartment with four bedrooms. It’ll be a calm, well-designed space that can host visiting writers, artists, or others contributing to the city’s creative life.

“The whole project is being shaped with care. We’re working with the building, not against it, keeping what’s special, repairing what’s damaged, and making thoughtful changes where they’re needed.

“Sunderland’s changing in brilliant ways, and I hope Home of Books can play a part in that, rooted in the city’s past, but open to new stories, new ideas, and the people who bring them to life.”

The project – which George describes “one of passion; an investment of the heart more than anything else” – was inspired by his love for books.

In his early teens, he bought Sir Bannister Fletcher’s History of Architecture from a second-hand bookshop in Sunderland and credits the book with changing his life, fuelling a passion not just for architecture and buildings, but for books too.

The project will bring together his passions for restoration architecture as well as giving him the opportunity to return home, spending more time in Sunderland.

He said: “- After years of living in different parts of the UK and abroad this is very much a ‘homecoming’ story for me. I want to spend more time in Sunderland, and to reestablish roots in the city that raised me, so when this beautiful Georgian building came up for sale, I knew it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass by - to breathe new life into an empty old building, and to spend more time back home.”

Sunniside up

The planning application has been developed through a heritage-led design process, informed by an understanding of the building’s architectural significance, condition and civic context.

It will complement neighbouring venues including Pop Recs, Lambton House and Sunshine Cooperative, which have all helped bring a new wave of visitors to Sunniside, a part of the city that is building a reputation as the creative heart of Sunderland.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business, said: “It’s incredible to welcome George, who is one of the best-loved sons of the city, to Sunniside, and to see his plans - which have been under development for several months - come into the spotlight.

“Sunderland city centre is transforming and there is a growing sense that this is our time. It really does feel like the ambition we have shown for Sunderland is bearing fruit and plans like this - one of the most respected and admired voices in the built environment coming home to invest in the city - shows that we’re getting it right.

“We’ve seen Si King invest in Sunderland, bringing a fantastic hospitality business to Sheepfolds Stables and now another famous face is doing the same. It’s fantastic.”

George Clarke’s Home of Books is the latest in a string of positive investment announcements to come out of Sunniside, including a £4m investment from Omniplex into its spectacularly transformed cinema in Sunniside.

George said: “Sunniside is a really special part of the city, with such a rich history that led to stunning proprieties like 176 High Street West being built.

“To breathe new life into them and see them find a contemporary use that brings about benefits to the whole area is a real honour and I’m delighted to be working with Sunderland City Council to make this a reality.”

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland Business Improvement District, said: “We’re seeing regeneration in our city centre on a scale unmatched for decades, and that is capturing the interest of more and more investors who can see the potential of the place and are willing to put their money and belief into the area.

“The momentum is building in Sunderland, the impact of which is that that thousands more people will be living working and spending time here, fuelling our economy and creating more jobs and opportunities for residents. It’s a really exciting time and this latest announcement is great news.”