Sunderland MP Sharon Hodgson explains why she won't be voting for Boris Johnson's Brexit deal
Sunderland MP Sharon Hodgson has declared she won’t be voting for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal when MPs sit for only the fifth Saturday in 80 years.
Mrs Hodgson, the Labour MP for Washington and Sunderland West, believes the agreement brokered by Mr Johnson with the European Union harms “the jobs, rights and living standards of my constituents”.
Her constituency includes the Nissan car plant – whose bosses earlier this month stated that its United Kingdom operations would not be sustainable by a no-deal Brexit.
With Mr Johnson insisting the UK should “get on and leave” by October 31 regardless of a deal, MPs are coming under pressure in quarters to accept the compromise agreement drawn up earlier this week.
Mrs Hodgson, who voted for the UK to reimain in Europe during the 2016 Referendum, said: “I will not be voting for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal tomorrow. I have always been clear that I could not support a deal that harmed the jobs, rights, and living standards of my constituents.
“Instead of strengthening the political declaration along the lines that Labour has consistently called for, including a new Customs Union, single market alignment and robust protections for rights and security, Boris Johnson has set a course for deregulation, slashing rights, and a more distant economic relationship.
“Anyone who thinks the Conservatives can be trusted on workers’ rights would do well to remember the devastation wrought on our region under Thatcher’s Government.”
Dubbed “Super Saturday”, MPs are expected to debate potential amendments to a straight “yes” or “no” question before a vote finally takes place.