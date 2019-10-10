Nissan updates: UK business is NOT sustainable if no-deal Brexit goes ahead, boss warns as night shifts are cut and new Juke is rolled-out
We will be running live updates following the announcement that Washington's Nissan plant, which employs thousands of people, is to cut its night shifts.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 14:22 pm
It was announced late on Wednesday, October 9 that Nissan’s Washington site will cease its night shift operation – but that no jobs will be lost. Refresh our blog for the latest information as the story develops.