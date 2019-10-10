Nissan updates: UK business is NOT sustainable if no-deal Brexit goes ahead, boss warns as night shifts are cut and new Juke is rolled-out

We will be running live updates following the announcement that Washington's Nissan plant, which employs thousands of people, is to cut its night shifts.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 14:22 pm
Live reaction to Nissan's news about night shifts.

It was announced late on Wednesday, October 9 that Nissan’s Washington site will cease its night shift operation – but that no jobs will be lost. Refresh our blog for the latest information as the story develops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise