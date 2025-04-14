Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert office space above a city centre shop into a residential flat have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 6 Blandford Street in Sunderland city centre.

Blandford Street, Sunderland (April, 2025) Credit LDRS | LDRS

The business unit, once occupied by Rob's Cooked Meats, is now a vape shop and sits near the Blandford Street and Maritime Street junction and the new road link connecting Holmeside to Brougham Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme said plans involved removing existing ‘brick infill’ and installing windows, along with changes to form an access to the flat and an internal cycle store area and internal bin store.

Submitted floor plans described the development as a two-bed, four-person flat, along with storage, a separate bathroom and living / kitchen and dining area.

An ‘acoustic design statement’ submitted with the application also recommended a “scheme of glazing” to windows to reduce noise impacts on future residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council's planning department approved it on April 11, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the principle of the residential use at Blandford Street was acceptable and that the proposed flat offered "an acceptable level of amenity to the future occupants".

It was also noted that the plans were acceptable in relation to noise and that the applicant had agreed to enter into a legal agreement to make a financial contribution to help mitigate impacts on nature sites.

This was because the site is "located within the 7.2 km buffer from the coastal European Sites", with the financial contribution aiming to "mitigate increased recreational pressures on those sites".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On highways issues, the council decision report added the development had been reviewed by council officers and was "considered acceptable due to its city centre location and close links to sustainable modes of transportation."

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02211/FUL