Plans to convert office space above a shop into a residential flat have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 6 Blandford Street in Sunderland city centre.

The business unit, formerly occupied by Rob’s Cooked Meats and now a vape shop, sits near the junction of Blandford Street and Maritime Street, and near the new road link connecting Holmeside to Brougham Street.

Developers are looking to convert first floor office space above the shop into a single flat with a range of works, including the “re-introduction of three windows” to the building’s side elevation.

This involves removing existing ‘brick infill’ and installing windows along with other ‘rear elevational changes’ to form an individual access to the flat, as well as an internal cycle store area and internal bin store.

Submitted floor plans describe the development as a two-bed, four-person flat and set out how the space would be subdivided.

This includes two first floor bedrooms at the front of the property above the retail space along with storage, a separate bathroom and living / kitchen and dining area.

An ‘acoustic design statement’ submitted with the application also recommends a “scheme of glazing” to windows to reduce noise impacts on future residents.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 24, 2024.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02211/FUL