Sunderland City Council approves plans for over 100 new houses in Hetton

Councillors have approved plans for a new 135-home estate in the Hetton area of the city.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, backed plans for new homes on a parcel of land off Murton Lane near Easington Lane Primary School.

Planning documents note the site was part of the former ‘Forest Estate’ demolished in the early 2000s, with the site today mainly made up of fields and disused ‘original estate roads’.

Land proposed for Bellway Homes development off Murton Lane in Sunderland City Council's Hetton ward. Picture: Google Maps

A mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes were proposed with around 250 parking spaces provided via private driveways, along with electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the estate and garage parking for some homes.

Around a dozen house styles were proposed with a mix of 21 two-bed houses, 58 three-bed houses and 56 four-bed houses.

The land is located within Sunderland’s Hetton ward with access points to the new housing estate proposed from both Murton Lane and South Hetton Road.

Housing proposals also included areas of green space and a landscape buffer along part of the development to “soften” its appearance, as well as around 27 visitor parking spaces across the site, including provision for the existing residents along North View.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, two public objections were submitted mainly raising concerns about increased traffic and traffic noise.

Hetton Town Council also supported the principle of developing the brownfield site but said “concerns remained” around access and “lack of infrastructure and highways improvements”.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making Planning and Highways Committee, recommended the scheme for approval.

The committee report stated the site has “historically had deliverability issues” but was suitable for housing, and that new plans would “make a notable and valuable contribution to the delivery of new housing in the city”.

It was noted that the proposed development could “provide appropriate amenity for prospective residents and coexist satisfactorily with adjacent residential occupiers” and that there were no objections from council highways officers.

After being put to the vote at a meeting of the Planning and Highways Committee on July 29, 2024, the plans won unanimous support.

Miles Crossley, land director for Bellway Homes Ltd North East, spoke in support of the application at City Hall.

It was noted that the proposed development would deliver a “mix of starter and family homes” on a “sustainable brownfield site” and would bring benefits for the local economy in terms of increased spending.

The applicant added: “The proposed development represents a fantastic opportunity to finally deliver homes on this brownfield site which has for a long period of time been vacant and highlighted as suitable for residential development”.

A previous design and access statement from applicants said the housing development would “enhance the built environment in Easington Lane, forming a positive spatial relationship and a subtle, sensitive and well-considered continuation of the village”.

A planning statement also confirmed the application was supported by a financial viability assessment (FVA) which “demonstrates that it is not viable to provide affordable housing as part of this development”.

Council planners, in a committee report, said the absence of financial contributions from the developer, including contributions around education and ecology, was “regrettable and will bring about associated negative impacts”.

However, the council report argued that “significant positive weight” must be given to the delivery of new homes and the proposed “redevelopment of a site which, in its current condition, is causing visual harm and incidents of anti-social behaviour”.

In response to questions from councillors this week, developers said viability issues were linked to the site’s market area and the “low price point in terms of selling values”.

As part of the planning approval, a “robust review mechanism” was recommended to “reappraise the viability of the scheme” and see if financial contributions can be secured in future.

It was noted that if this is possible, funds would be “directed towards the relevant areas based on a hierarchical approach in discussion with ward councillors”.

Councillor Iain Scott, Planning and Highways Committee member and Hetton ward councillor, welcomed the scheme for the long-vacant site.

He said the site had been a “magnet” for anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping and that “there’s nobody more chuffed than the ward councillors to see that there’s a development proposed for this”.

Cllr Scott added: “I do have concerns about the Section 106 viability in so much that generally we’re seeing more and more developers coming and saying it’s not viable to contribute Section 106 monies towards communities.

“I’m delighted to see that we have taken that into account in terms of the way the recommendation is written in a more hybrid sense, in so much that we can have a re-testing mechanism and I certainly hope that we do have that coming forward.

“I’m happy to lend this my support because it’s a piece of land that’s much needed in terms of regeneration and I’m delighted to see houses being built in the Hetton ward”.