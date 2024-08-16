Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new 20-metre-high mast and “5G mobile base station” on Wearside have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a site near Pallion New Road in the Pallion ward.

Plans are proposed at a site near industrial units and the Sunderland LGV Driver Training centre off Lisburn Terrace, and adjacent to the green space alongside homes in Corning Road.

The plans from Cellnex UK Limited, submitted earlier this year, aim to upgrade the existing telecoms infrastructure at the site, including increasing the size of the mast and installing new equipment.

Sunderland City Hall where the plans were approved.

A covering letter submitted with the application said it had been made “on behalf of EE Ltd and Hutchison 3G UK Ltd with Mobile Broadband Network Limited” and aimed to create a “5G mobile base station”.

A planning statement confirmed this would include the replacement of existing equipment to “facilitate 5G technology and enable improved service provision” and was based in a “commercial area with a high demand for mobile network services”.

Those behind the scheme added the “least visually intrusive solution” of upgrading the existing site had been put forward and would “eliminate the need to introduce additional base stations within the cell search area”.

It was also noted that the application site would “carry different mobile connectivity services in parallel, with high data uses operating through the new 5G higher capacity network apparatus”.

Applicants added that “full consideration has been given to alternative sites” but that the “proposed location and design are considered to be the optimum solution in this instance”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on August 15, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the site would be partially screened by existing trees and that there would be a “negligible” impact on the visual amenity of the area.

It was also argued that the “industrial backdrop further legitimises the acceptability of siting the replacement and additional apparatus at this established telecommunications compound”.

The council decision report adds: “The installations will cumulatively have a small footprint and, while excepting the modest degree of screening afforded by existing vegetation, the apparatus will be sited in an open area and is not considered to represent an incongruous addition to the locality.

“The small footprint of the proposal means that, in residential amenity terms, there is not considered to be unacceptable impacts in relation to outlook and over dominance, overshadowing and a loss of sunlight/daylight.

“Furthermore, the application benefits from a suite of supporting empirical evidence that 5G installations are safe to the public.

“The Council’s environmental health section has been consulted in respect of the proposal and raised no concerns.

“In these cumulative terms, the proposal can be considered to be acceptable in relation to residential amenity”.

A planning statement submitted by the applicant earlier this year said “the service provided by the operator is in the public interest and is in very high demand, with 5G being the next and highly significant advancement in mobile connectivity”.

It was noted that works would “meet the operator’s license obligations and network capacity requirements” and would also “accommodate new technologies being the next and highly significant advancement in mobile connectivity”.

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01280/TEX