Buzz Bingo, Sunderland. Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a new electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at a Sunderland bingo hall have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 10 EV chargers at the home of Buzz Bingo off Pallion New Road.

The infrastructure, which is proposed in the bingo site’s car park, includes six “ultra-rapid” EV chargers and four “7kw slow charging bays” with associated equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes a substation building and a building for the “metering and safety equipment for the EV chargers”.

Plans from applicant ‘The Electric Vehicle Network’ have been submitted with a supporting design and access statement.

Those behind the scheme said the site is “an ideal location for EV charging stations, providing customers with a safe place to charge their vehicle whilst using the on-site facilities”.

It was argued that “ultra-rapid chargers proposed mean that customers charging their vehicles do not have to spend extra time waiting for their vehicle to charge and are able to quickly continue their journey”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement adds: “Electric vehicles do not produce any exhaust emissions during their operation and as such the government is pushing for the increased adoption of electric vehicles to help de-carbonise our economy.

“As the number of electric vehicles on the road increases so the need for infrastructure – number of charging points – required to support the vehicles is also increased”.

Applicants noted that EV chargers had been “specially selected for this site to maximise the power available from the local grid whilst providing the fastest charging experience to the customer charging their vehicle”.

It was noted that the ultra-rapid EV chargers used the “latest technology to deliver high-powered charging along with contactless payment and the ability to charge two vehicles at the same time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement adds: “In total, the EV design covers 27 existing parking bays to provide 16 EV bays.

“This means that 11 parking bays have been removed from operation.

“This is due to the inclusion of accessible bays which take up more space on the site and the need for substations and feeder pillars to provide power to the chargers.

“However, given the scale of the parking provision that already exists on the wider site, this is seen as an acceptable parking loss for the provision of a high standard EV charging hub, which is inclusive for all EV drivers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also noted that chargers are monitored 24/7 and if there are any “connection issues”, helpline contact numbers are displayed on the chargers for customers to use.

Those behind the scheme added EV chargers at the Buzz Bingo site were a “vital addition of key infrastructure to support the uptake of electric vehicles across the UK and help the government to reach its net zero carbon emissions targets”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 3, 2024.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01587/FUL