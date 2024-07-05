Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Keir Starmer has become Prime Minister after a Labour landslide which saw former premier Liz Truss and a dozen Tory cabinet members lose their seats.

Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Conservative rout saw Rishi Sunak forced out of office and the ex-prime minister announced his intention to quit as Tory leader after the party suffered its worst ever result.

Sir Keir became Prime Minister after meeting the King at Buckingham Palace following the resignation of Mr Sunak.

In a farewell statement in Downing Street, Mr Sunak said: “To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry.

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the Government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the only judgement that matters.

“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”

After 648 of the 650 Commons seats had been declared, Labour had a majority of 176.

Labour had 412 seats and the Tories 121.

Mr Sunak said: “Following this result I will step down as party leader – not immediately, but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place.