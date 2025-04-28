Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A row has erupted between city councillors over the city’s provision for people who don’t use smart phones and in particular older residents when it comes to paying for city carparks.

Conservative Councillor Lyall Reed raised “urgent” concerns about the lack of cash payment options at parking machines across Sunderland which he said is “disproportionately” affecting older residents.

Cllr Reed cited an increasing reliance on cashless parking systems, such as the RingGo app.

However, Labour councillor and portfolio holder for environment, transport and net zero at Sunderland City Council, Cllr Lindsey Leonard hit back at Cllr Reed and highlighted that cash payments are available at seven out of nine city centre car parks.

Councillor Reed, who represents St Michael’s Ward, said he raised the issue after being contacted by numerous constituents, many of whom are older residents.

He said: “I have been contacted by dozens of residents about this. Many of our elderly residents don’t own smartphones and some people just don't feel comfortable using apps for parking.

“They’re being unfairly penalised and, in some cases, prevented from parking in areas they’ve accessed for years. This is not just an inconvenience - it’s a barrier to their independence and mobility.

“We need a system that works for everyone, not just those who are tech-savvy. Sunderland should be an inclusive city where all residents can access public spaces without being excluded by technology - for many, cash remains king".

However, Cllr Leonard responded: “Cllr Reed might want to check his facts before playing politics. You can pay by cash in seven out of our nine city centre car parks, as well as in dedicated bays on 15 city centre streets.

“Even for those car parks and bays which don’t accept cash, it is clearly stated on the machines that payment can also be made via text or telephone.

“I have not received a single official complaint from residents on this issue and - as Cllr Reed has been reminded of on several occasions - funding was made available in the latest Council budget for the Safer Streets initiative.

“However he continues to mislead the public while refusing to apologise for spreading misinformation.”