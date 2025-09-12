Revised plans for new student accommodation development in Sunderland's Olive Street

Revised plans for a student accommodation development in Sunderland city centre have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 4-9 Olive Street in the Park Lane area.

The retail units were last used as a children’s clothing store at 4-5 Olive Street and as a bed store at 6-9 Olive Street but according to planning documents, both units have been vacant for years.

4-9 Olive Street, Sunderland which is earmarked for student accommodation (September 2025) | LDRS

Initial plans for the site proposed works to “reconfigure” the ground floor to create three commercial units fronting onto Olive Street and to create accommodation across the rest of the site.

A planning statement submitted to council officials at the time said the development would deliver around 46 studio apartments, each with a study space, kitchenette with laundry facility and an ensuite bedroom.

Plans for commercial units at the site also included a three-storey unit at 4 Olive Street with upper floors utilised for storage, along with single-storey commercial units at 5-7 Olive Street and 8-9 Olive Street.

During the planning application process however, council documents state the proposed two-storey upward extension “led to concerns from the [council’s] conservation officer” and was subsequently amended to provide a “single-storey upward extension” instead.

Almost a year later, new plans have been submitted to council development bosses requesting amendments to the previously approved scheme, with changes effectively reducing the amount of development and the level of student accommodation proposed.

The planning listing describes the development as a "change of use of two vacant retail units to a purpose built student accommodation (PBSA)" development, along with associated external alterations and new doors and windows.

The application from Original Investments Limited is supported by a revised planning statement which outlines the main changes to the scheme.

The planning statement confirms the "current development proposals no longer include the additional storey to the building or the commercial units on the ground floor".

Instead, the revised scheme is seeking permission to "reconfigure the ground and first floor to provide 30no studio units", with 11 units on the ground floor and 19 units on the first floor.

Those behind the scheme said there were "minimal external alterations required to the existing building" and that "the front and rear elevations would be finished in red facing brickwork to match the existing in order to create individual windows for each of the bedrooms".

It was noted that the 30 studio apartments proposed would "each accommodate a bed, wardrobe, en-suite facilities, a kitchen area, and a study area, with some units including balcony areas".

At ground floor level, a "communal kitchen, lounge and study space will be provided, along with a separate gym, offering alternative amenity space for future residents".

It was noted that the "loss of the commercial uses in 6-9 Olive Street(former bed centre) has previously been accepted by the council" and that new proposals would "also see nos. 4-5 Olive Street be converted into studio student accommodation as well".

Developers maintained that the plan would "contribute towards meeting the identified shortfall of student accommodation" on Wearside and said the "quality of the accommodation" and "highly accessible location" would "contribute to the student experience and quality of life of occupants".

The planning statement adds: "The proposals will deliver a high-quality affordable modern PBSA through the conversion of an existing building occupying a highly accessible location relative to both the city centre and the university.

"The scheme will provide modern, comfortable and practical bedspaces for future residents, along with communal facilities at ground floor level.

"The quality of the accommodation provided coupled with the highly accessible location of the site will clearly contribute to the student experience and quality of life of occupants during the course of their time at university, as residents will be living in modern, quality accommodation lying within extremely close proximity of the range of educational, leisure, retail, entertainment, health and community facilities that they will need to access during the course of their stay.

"Owing to the layout of the development, with each studio accessed from a central corridor, should the need for student accommodation reduce, it would be quite easy to convert the development, through internal alterations and merging of units, into more traditional residential accommodation to meet the general housing need."

Applicants added the development would include cycle storage and a "dedicated bin storage area, which can be accessed by refuse vehicles at the rear of the building, in line with the existing arrangements".

It was also noted that a "student management plan" would be prepared, which would "detail student drop-off/pick-up arrangements which will ensure that there will be minimal disruption to the highways network."

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01943/FUL