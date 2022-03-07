Residents fear plans to close 'rat run' Sunderland street will create more problems

Consultation closed on Friday, February 25 after Sunderland City Council proposed plans to close Princes Avenue at its junction with Sea Lane to all traffic.

The plans come after claims that the road is used as a ‘rat run’ for vehicles travelling at speed in order to avoid major congestion caused by traffic along the sea front.

However, residents in Princes Avenue have expressed their concerns about the implications of the scheme.

Local resident Tracey Ward hands over a petition to Cllr Michael Hartnack over the proposed junction closure on Princess Avenue from Sea Lane, Seaburn.

Around 80 residents met at a public meeting organised by local Councillors on Thursday, February 17 at the Fulwell Community Association and a petition has been launched.

Many residents at the meeting said they were in favour of traditional methods of reducing speed of vehicles, such as mini chicanes and speed tables, and signage to deter vehicles from entering the area.

Local resident Tracey Ward said: “Whilst we are sympathetic to the plight of those living in Princes Avenue, we nevertheless consider that the Council’s proposal in this instance creates more problems than it solves.

Local resident Tracey Ward has concerns over the proposed junction closure in Seaburn.

"More rat runs will be created and this will affect streets other than Princes Avenue as well as causing more congestion on the main road network, especially during the summer months.

“I can’t understand why traditional traffic calming measures can’t be introduced on Princes Avenue, such as speed humps and chicanes.”

Conservative councillors Michael Hartnack and James Doyle facilitated the meeting.

Cllr Hartnack said: “Residents of Princes Avenue have been concerned for a long time about the volume and speed of vehicles using their street and the council were asked to look at this problem for which they have proposed a scheme for resident consultation.

"Most people at the meeting felt that the proposed scheme has unintended consequences which will likely contribute to a displacement of the problem. I am disappointed that despite receiving an invitation a week in advance of the meeting, the Council refused to attend to hear the collective views of residents.”

A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council added: “Sunderland City Council has carried out a public engagement exercise on proposals to close Princes Avenue.

"The public engagement exercise ended on 25 February and the council is reviewing all local residents’ comments on the proposal.”

