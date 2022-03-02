Sunderland's Saltgrass pub becomes donation point for Ukraine aid - here's what they need

The Saltgrass in Deptford is doing its bit to help families and soldiers who are in need of international support after Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Walter Veti, who owns the pub, said: “I’ve been watching the news and wanted to do something to help. It’s just so heartbreaking, especially when you have kids, to see what’s going on.

"I looked around to see if there were organisations doing drop offs in Sunderland, but couldn’t find anything. Through Facebook and former staff who are from Ukraine, I was put in contact with the Ukrainian community in Newcastle who’ve started calling for donations, which they’re going to drive to Poland to help all the refugees.”

The Saltgrass in Deptford is a drop-off point for humanitarian aid

Walter posted an appeal on the pub’s Facebook page, which has already seen a number of donations. The drop-off period is open ended and Walter and the team will make regular trips to Newcastle to deliver them to volunteers.

"You feel useless watching it all, and this is only small in the grand scheme of things, but everything helps,” he said. “Since I made the initial post, a number of businesses have been in contact to say they want to do collections at work to drop off here, so it will grow and grow.

"It’s quite upsetting seeing the items they need, such as little gloves for children.”

It comes as city landmarks are lit blue and yellow to show our support for those caught up in the horrifying invasion and to show condemnation for “bullying, aggression and war” in Europe.

The Saltgrass in Deptford is taking donations for humanitarian aid

The Northern Spire bridge, Penshaw Monument, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle and the Beacon of Light are all being lit in the Ukrainian national colours.

A week after Vladimir Putin ordered tanks and troops into the former Soviet state, defenders on the ground and western nations remain defiant.

A raft of sanctions has been unveiled by the British government, with a Russian ship managing to sail out of Wearside just hours before Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced a ban on the country’s access to UK ports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited Poland and Estonia to discuss security arrangements in central and eastern Europe and warned of the “barbaric and indiscriminate tactics” being deployed by Russia in its fight against its neighbour.

A number of donations have already been made at the pub

Items can be dropped off at the Saltgrass pub between 12-6pm Monday to Thursday and 12 - 10pm Friday and Saturday. There’s no end date as yet. It will continue as is needed.

Note: There is sufficient clothing at the minute so those donations are not required. The focus is on practical goods and medicines.

Here’s the items they need

::camping mats

Pub boss Walter Veti says it's important we all do our bit to show solidarity

::sleeping bags

:: protein bars / energy bars

:: painkillers (e.g. ibuprofen)

:: anti-flue medicine(Lemsips etc))

:: wound dressing materials

:: first aid kit

:: warm blankets

:: thermals/base layers

:: hot water bottles

:: insulated flasks

:: baby food

:: nappies

:: feminine sanitary products

:: power banks (for charging phones)

:: large and medium size backpacks

:: male socks

For national updates on Ukraine see here.