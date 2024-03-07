Politicians clash over Sunderland film studios announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott and the city's Conservative leader Cllr Antony Mullen.

The Labour MP for Sunderland Central has dismissed claims made by the city's Conservative leader over the Crown Works film studios in Pallion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced in Wednesday's budget that funding would be granted as part of the Trailblazer Devolution deal. Sunderland City Council and the forthcoming North East Mayoral Combined Authority, confirmed they will invest up to £120million towards the project as part of the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FulwellCain, the joint venture heading the enterprise, has secured £450million of private funding, but approached the Government for a further £200million to make the studios happen. The venture was supported by a string of politicians, councils and media.

On February 15, Sunderland's Conservative leader Cllr Antony Mullen said he backed the project.

However, he added: "But the money to make this happen needs to come from private enterprise.

"It is simply unreasonable to say that the Government should give a handout to private business when there is so clearly a need to spend public funds elsewhere."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Days later he and the Conservative North East Mayoral candidate Guy Renner-Thompson co-wrote a letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, saying: "Rather than join the calls for £200million, we ... are writing to ask you to provide a bespoke package of support."

Immediately after the Chancellor's budget speech, Cllr Mullen contacted the Echo to say: “Local Conservatives wrote to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, along with Guy Renner-Thompson, to ask for his support; and pledging Guy’s support should he be elected Mayor.

“Today the Chancellor has listed and created the bespoke support package we asked for.

“There are those who wrongly tried to claim that the Conservatives opposed this studio - but I can now say that I have personally had conversations with ministers and the Treasury about this and have made clear our support for this on behalf of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As far as I understand it, I was the only Sunderland politician to speak directly to government about this.”

Cllr Mullen has not yet named the ministers he referred to. The Echo put his latest comments to Julie Elliott.

She replied: "I have been backing the Crown Works Studio development since day one and have had numerous conversations with people across Government over the last few years, to gain support for this incredible project.

"Whilst I was working hard to encourage investment in Sunderland, the leader of the Conservative Group on the local council said recently that it was ‘simply unreasonable’ to say that the Government should fund this project, and even went as far to say they 'do not think it is a priority for the March budget.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want what's best for Sunderland, that is my priority and this project, which will bring thousands of jobs and millions of pounds of investment to Sunderland, is exactly what we need."