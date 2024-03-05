Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the team behind plans for a multi-million pound movie and TV studio in Sunderland has urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to back the project in tomorrow's Budget.

Leo Pearlman is a co-founder of TV production company Fulwell73, producers of Netflix hit Sunderland Til I Die - and part of FulwellCain Studios, a joint venture with investment firm Cain International which has developed plans for Crown Works Studios on land stretching up from Pallion Shipyard to left and right of the Northern Spire on the Pallion side.

The joint venture will spearhead the development of a 1.68m sq ft film industry hub at Pallion, with 20 premium sound stages suitable for major feature film and high end TV productions.

How the Crown Studios site will look

The partnership says the development could be as transformational for the North East economy as the arrival of Nissan in the 1980s - but central Government needs to provide up to £20million each year for 10 years for the plans to become reality.

Leo Pearlman took to business social media site LinkedIn to call on the Chancellor to back the project: "We believe absolutely that the scale, ambition and upside of this project is what sets it aside from anything else that the Government could support at this time, at capacity providing 8,500 new jobs and over £350m of annual GVA (gross value added) to the region.

"We believe absolutely that in success this project will not only provide a significant boost to the UK's creative industry but regenerate our great region, offering the next generation of North East creatives the opportunities that they've been deprived of for so long and a future for young people that has long been promised but very rarely delivered upon."

The Crown Works studio site lay-out

He thanked the editors of North East newspapers, including the Sunderland Echo, for their support, as well as representatives of Sunderland City Council and the city's business community.

"But most of all I want to thank the greatest asset this project has, the greatest asset our region has, the incredible people of the North East," he said.

"Your support and passion for CrownWorks Studios has been what has kept us going on this journey.