Police have moved to reassure residents that work is taking place to tackle cannabis farms in residential areas of Sunderland, following concerns raised by a local councillor.

The use of residential properties for illegal drug production activities was brought into focus during Monday's (September 8, 2025) meeting of the East Sunderland Area Committee at City Hall.

Councillor Niall Hodson, Millfield ward councillor, said there had been a number of "large-scale cannabis farms" discovered over the last year in the Thornhill area.

He said this included areas such as Beechwood Street, Beechwood Terrace and Thornhill Terrace, including "two [cannabis farms] on Beechwood Terrace within the last six months at neighbouring addresses".

Cllr Hodson asked police in attendance at the meeting to say more about the "work that is going on to actually get to the bottom of them, find patterns [and] deal with some of the issues underlying them".

"I think the feeling, speaking to the police who come to the residents' association, is that there's often very little they can say to reassure residents that there's quite a bit of investigation going on in the background," he added.

Northumbria Police inspector Jamie Southwell, responding at the City Hall meeting, said "a lot of activity" around police tackling cannabis farms is based on "community intelligence", such as information from local residents and businesses.

The police inspector said this community intelligence compliments "proactive" efforts by officers to "unearth" information on cannabis farms through several methods, including the use of "thermal image cameras".

"Where we have our suspicions at a particular property, we can use a thermal image camera similar to what the police helicopter would do on our behalf occasionally and it would get the heat source and we will then try and obtain a search warrant and get into that premises," Inspector Southwell said.

"In terms of the cannabis farms themselves, it tends to be the neighbourhood teams who would dismantle the farms and try and do so safely and then it would be our CID who would then conduct the follow-up investigation."

There have been several reports of cannabis farms being uncovered in residential and commercial properties in the city in recent years, with police often revealing information about the scale of drug production and estimated value of drugs seized when sites are raided.

Cllr Niall Hodson, on the issue of cannabis farms in the Thornhill area of Sunderland, said it was the "follow-up investigation" process he would like to know more about and asked if related information could be shared with residents at the Thornholme Residents' Association.

"The reason I say that is looking at the most recent one on Beechwood Terrace, that was a house that was broken into and occupied by a cannabis farm within a couple of weeks of the owner going into a residential care home," he said.

"I think the experience hearing from the family who dealt with that afterwards wasn't particularly good.

"The fact that there have been three or four really large ones, across nine rooms and obviously quite industrial activity, is concerning.

"I think what's particularly concerning about the most recent one as well is that they successfully evaded numerous police calls and by the next door neighbours.

"The police confronted the locksmith who was satisfied that the work was being done legitimately when they were changing the locks and fitting out all the equipment in the house.

"The sense that residents have from the residents' association is that these things don't really get investigated and there's clearly the same people who are undertaking these large cannabis farms.

"It would be good to know that there's patterns being established and people are actually being held to account for the work."

Inspector Southwell assured Cllr Hodson he would make contact after the council meeting to "give some information which will reassure you and the residents."

The comments were made at the East Sunderland Area Committee which covers the city's Millfield, St Michael's, Hendon, Ryhope and Doxford wards, and is open to the public.

Anyone with information about drug production can contact Northumbria Police online or via 101.

Otherwise, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by completing a safe and secure online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org . In an emergency, always call 999.