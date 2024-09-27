Plans submitted to Sunderland City Council to convert Houghton shop into two-bedroom flat

By Chris Binding
Published 27th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Plans to convert a Sunderland shop space into a two-bedroom flat have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 5 North View Terrace in the Houghton ward.

Plans are seeking permission for the change of use of a “ground floor shop unit and storage into a self-contained two-bedroom flat”.

The planning listing describes the existing site as ‘Chilton Wine Stores’ and supporting planning documents set out proposed works to the building.

5 North View Terrace, Houghton. Credit Google Maps5 North View Terrace, Houghton. Credit Google Maps
5 North View Terrace, Houghton. Credit Google Maps
Floor plans for the converted ground floor include a lounge area, kitchen/ dining area, a bathroom, and two bedrooms at the rear of the property.

A planning application submitted to council officials adds the site is not vacant and that no “work or change of use has already started”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 21, 2024.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01718/FUL

