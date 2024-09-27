Plans submitted to Sunderland City Council to convert Houghton shop into two-bedroom flat
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 5 North View Terrace in the Houghton ward.
Plans are seeking permission for the change of use of a “ground floor shop unit and storage into a self-contained two-bedroom flat”.
The planning listing describes the existing site as ‘Chilton Wine Stores’ and supporting planning documents set out proposed works to the building.
Floor plans for the converted ground floor include a lounge area, kitchen/ dining area, a bathroom, and two bedrooms at the rear of the property.
A planning application submitted to council officials adds the site is not vacant and that no “work or change of use has already started”.
A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 21, 2024.
For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01718/FUL
