Plans officially submitted for 49 new homes in Doxford area

Proposals for a new housing development on the outskirts of Sunderland have taken a step forward, with plans officially submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for land adjacent to Burdon Road within the city's Doxford ward.

Earlier this year (2025), the council was asked for a 'screening opinion' for the site, a process which aims to establish whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required prior to the submission of a formal planning application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Site earmarked for 49 homes off Burdon Road in Sunderland's Doxford ward | LDRS

It was noted that the screening opinion application had been submitted on behalf of Homes by Esh, part of the construction, development and property services company Esh Group.

A formal planning application for 49 homes on the site has now been submitted, with members of the public invited to view the plans and leave comments.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the site was "originally used for agricultural purposes" and that proposed plans include "49 dwellings with associated infrastructure, roads and open space".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme said the application aims to "create a beautiful and contemporary new community within a healthy and attractive landscape setting" and that designs would "draw reference from the surrounding distinctive neighbourhoods and built form".

The development would be located in the centre of the site and surrounded by "designated green space", along with a sustainable urban drainage system, planning documents state.

A mixture of detached and semi-detached houses are proposed, with vehicular access proposed to the south via The Fold, and all dwellings having "appropriate parking provision".

This includes houses being "fitted with an EV charging point along with secure bike storage either located within garages or garden plots in line with current planning policies", as well as 13 visitor parking bays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other elements of the plan include boundary treatments and ecological enhancements through "living boundary treatments, such as hedges and wildflowers".

The design and access statement adds: "The proposed development will respect South Sunderland’s local character whilst creating a distinctive new community which responds well to the wider masterplan directly adjacent.

"The proposal accords with the principles of high quality design and looks to create a development which is carefully considered, health and well-being-focused and will enhance its surroundings."

A planning statement also submitted to council officials notes Homes by Esh is linked to the development and that the proposed housing mix includes around 11 three-bedroom properties and 38 four-bedroom properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning statement adds the plans would "deliver a range of substantial social, economic and environmental benefits".

This includes job creation, increased local spending, the delivery of "a range of larger homes that will facilitate modern lifestyles such as home-working and multi-generational living" and "new green public open space for the benefit of all".

It was also noted that the plans would deliver around 10 per cent affordable housing (five homes) distributed throughout the development at "discounted market value".

The planning statement adds: "The site is a greenfield site [...] which is recognised as an area for future housing development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The site is not subject to any statutory or local policy designations which would affect the consideration of the proposed development, and the site is sustainably located.

"Policy SS6 specifies that sites that form part of the allocation must deliver 10 per cent affordable housing [and] the proposed development includes the provision of five affordable dwellings (equivalent to 10.2 per cent) and it has been demonstrated that the requirements of the SSGA SPD have been met.

"Accordingly, the proposed development benefits from policy support and the principle of development has been established.

"The supporting technical information has demonstrated that there are no prohibitive factors to the delivery of the proposed development."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the housing plans will be made following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 7, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council's planning portal website and search planning reference: 25/01075/FUL