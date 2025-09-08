Plans for a large new telecoms mast to improve mobile coverage on Wearside have been given the green light by council development bosses

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a parcel of land in the Ryhope area.

The site sits off Nelson Street, to the rear of an ASDA store, and currently houses a telecoms installation.

New 22.5-metre-high telecoms mast proposed to replace telecoms site off Nelson Street, Ryhope, Sunderland | Google

This included a “22.5m-high phosco monopole on a new concrete base with six antennas, two dishes and four cabinets”.

Planning documents confirmed the proposed installation was part of VM02’s (Virgin Media O2’s) continued network improvement program”.

It was argued that the new telecoms installation was needed to “provide enhanced connectivity to the area”, as well as “new 5G service provision to ensure that customers experience access to the latest technologies currently available”.

A supporting letter submitted to council planning officials added the proposed site “requires and would benefit from an upgrade to accommodate increased network demands, provide modern equipment and allow for continued consistent coverage to be provided to this area by VMO2."

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council's planning department approved it on September 4, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposed development would "not result in harm above and beyond that which has already been accepted and would bring significant public benefit with regard to improved connectivity to the area".

It was also noted that the cabinets would not be altered at the site and that the council's network management team did not raise any objections on highway and pedestrian safety grounds.

The council decision report added: "The proposal is not considered to lead to any demonstrable harm to the visual amenity of the area and albeit a little higher than the existing mast, the proposal would not outweigh the benefitit would have to the local network.

"It complies with the national and local policies set out above and is considered acceptable in this instance."

Those behind the scheme said a number of alternative sites had been considered for the new telecoms mast, including rooftop locations, but these sites were discounted for various technical reasons.

Applicants previously argued that the proposed site would “maintain network services and provide improved coverage to this area of Ryhope” and aimed to “strike an appropriate balance between operational, environmental and planning considerations”.

It was noted that the “installation requires a stronger and taller monopole than that which is currently in place”, as well as a “larger headframe than the existing [to] account for the weight of the equipment”.

The applicant’s report added the “site currently serves two operators, VodafoneThree, and VM02”, however the works proposed “relate only to VM02’s equipment” and that “VodafoneThree antennas would be relocated as a result of the proposed development.”

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01582/TEX