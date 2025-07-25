Plans for a new 22-metre-high telecoms mast to improve mobile coverage on Wearside have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a parcel of land in the Ryhope area.

The site sits off Nelson Street, to the rear of an ASDA store, and currently houses a telecoms installation.

New 22-metre-high telecoms mast proposed to replace telecoms site off Nelson Street, Ryhope, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

Mobile infrastructure provider Cornerstone is seeking permission to remove the existing 15-metre-high monopole and associated equipment to make way for a new larger installation.

This includes a “22.5m-high phosco monopole on new concrete base with six antennas, two dishes and four cabinets”.

Planning documents have confirmed the proposed installation is part of VM02’s (Virgin Media O2’s) continued network improvement program”.

It was argued that the new telecoms installation is needed to “provide enhanced connectivity to the area”, as well as “new 5G service provision to ensure that customers experience access to the latest technologies currently available”.

A supporting letter submitted to council planning officials states the proposed site “requires and would benefit from an upgrade to accommodate increased network demands, provide modern equipment and allow for continued consistent coverage to be provided to this area by VMO2”.

The supporting document adds: “This proposal is made as part of a continued network improvement program and technical requirement to future proof the network and ensure improvements in capacity for the area.

“A sequential approach has been taken to ensure that existing masts and equipment are used where possible.

“Following technical assessment however, the existing installation cannot accommodate the operators’ latest technical requirements.

“As such new equipment is required for this upgrade at this location.”

Those behind the scheme said a number of alternative sites had been considered for the new telecoms mast, including rooftop locations, but these sites were discounted for various technical reasons.

It was argued that the proposed site would “maintain network services and provide improved coverage to this area of Ryhope” and aimed to “strike an appropriate balance between operational, environmental and planning considerations”.

It was noted that the “installation requires a stronger and taller monopole than that which is currently in place”, as well as a “larger headframe than the existing [to] account for the weight of the equipment”.

The supporting statement adds: “In all aspects of the design the smallest practical components have been utilised to ensure that the visual impact of the development is kept to a minimum and to streamline the design as much as possible.

“It should be noted that telecommunications development is subject to a number of technical constraints and that the selected design has been chosen to balance both the technical requirements of the operator and technical performance, with the planning considerations and impact on visual amenity.”

The applicant’s report added the “site currently serves two operators, VodafoneThree, and VM02”, however the works proposed “relate only to VM02’s equipment”.

Applicants confirmed “VodafoneThree antennas would be relocated as a result of the proposed development.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01582/TEX