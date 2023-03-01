Panellists revealed as Sunderland's Fire Station prepares to host BBC’s Question Time

The long-running political debate programme, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be go out on BBC1 at 10.40pm on Thursday, March 2 and will last for an hour. The five panellists have been announced and they are, in alphabetical order:

Kirsty Blackman, Cabinet Office spokesperson in the House of Commons and Scottish National Party MP for Aberdeen North.

Tom Harwood, political correspondent for GB News and formerly a member of Turning Point UK.

Juergen Maier, chair of the Business Catapult, industrialist, business adviser and former chief executive of Siemens UK.

Jonathan Reynolds MP, Labour’s Shadow Business Secretary and originally from Houghton-le-Spring.

Graham Stuart, Conservative MP and Minister of State for Energy and Climate since September 2022.

As usual the audience will comprise selected members of the public. All tickets have now been taken.

MPs Jonathan Reynolds, left (Labour) and Graham Stuart (Conservative) are among the Question Time panellists in Sunderland.

Question Time has been on our screens since 1979 and has been broadcast from Sunderland on more than one occasion. The last time was in March 2017 when the venue was Academy 360 in Pennywell and the presenter was David Dimbleby.

In 2009 Esther Rantzen and Kenneth Clarke were among the panellists in the city. It also came in 2002 when Hilary Armstrong and John Bercow appeared.

Paul Callaghan is a trustee of the MAC Trust which runs The Fire Station with Sunderland Culture.

Question Time will be broadcast from The Fire Station.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome BBC Question Time to The Fire Station.

“There are so many film, TV and media events and announcements happening in Sunderland at the moment. It’s the sign of a city changing significantly.”