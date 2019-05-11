Nigel Farage tells Wearside rally this is the fight back'

Hundreds of Brexiteers attended a rally on Wearside to show their support for Nigel Farage and his Brexit Party.

Mr Farage and other speakers received standing ovations as pro leave supporters packed into the ticket only event at Rainton Meadows Arena in Houghton-le-Spring on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Farage on his way to the stage at the rally.

He and other Brexit Party candidates for this month's European elections accused Prime Minister Theresa May and other parties of lying to people over the UK's withdrawal from the EU and vowed to take them on in Europe and at the next general election.

Mr Farage told the audience: "There is zero prospect of the two party system of a genuine Brexit ever being delivered.

"This is the fight back. Our leaders simply don't believe we are strong enough, good enough and big enough to stand on our own two feet.

"I think the people of this country believe we are.

Ann Widdecombe went down well with the audience.

"We are lions led by donkeys."

Another speaker who received several standing ovations was former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe.

She said the UK cannot remain in the EU and control its own borders, laws, trade, and be governed by only the country's elected politicians.

Hitting back at calls for a second referendum Ms Widdecombe said: "We knew exactly what we were voting for."

She added: "Future generations are being betrayed. The legacy of those who gave life and limb in wars are being betrayed."

Among those in the audience was husband and wife Ian and Alison Donaldson from Seaburn Dene, Sunderland.

Mrs Donaldson, 55, said: "Politics needs to change and Nigel is the man to do it so I wanted to come.

"They pick and choose what they want from that (European) Parliament and that Parliament has to go."

Geoff Thomas, 71, from Cramlington, said he felt the three main political parties want to tie the country to international governments.

"I want to be ruled by our elected parties only," he said.

Audience members waved placards and held aloft banners reading 'We All Demand Democracy'.

Liam Muizelaar, 27, from Washington, said: "I want to see what the Brexit Party is all about and how it differs compared to the Conservatives and Labour.

"I voted to leave back in 2016 and the government hasn't delivered on that at the end of the day.

"In fact they have botched it completely."