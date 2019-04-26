North East’s European Parliamentary Election candidates revealed

The list of parties standing in the European Parliamentary Election in the North East electoral region has now been published.

The deadline for nominations closed on Thursday at 4pm.

The Statement of Parties and Individual Candidates Nominated has been issued ahead of polling day, which will be on Thursday, May 23, from 7am to 10pm.

The vote will go ahead after the UK failed to secure a withdrawal from the European Union by Friday, March 29.

Anyone who is not registered to vote should contact their council’s electoral services team immediately or visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

The Regional Returning Officer for the North East is Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council.

The North East returning centre and venue for the regional declaration is the Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre, Silksworth, Sunderland, which is the same venue that hosted the 2009 and 2014 regional declarations.

Declarations will be made on Sunday, May 25, from 10pm.

The North East region includes Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton and Sunderland, is one of 12 in the UK.

It had more than 1.9 million registered electors at the beginning of this month.

The candidates, in are:

*Change UK - The Independent Group: Frances Helena Weetman Penny Hawley Kathryn Louise Heywood

*Conservative and Unionist Party: Richard Marshall Alexander Robert Lawrie, Chris J Galley, Duncan Carlyle Crute

*Green Party: Rachel Sara Featherstone Jonathan Elmer Dawn Furness

*Labour Party: Jude Kirton-Darling Paul Brannen Clare Penny-Evans

*The Brexit Party Brian Monteith John David Edward Tennant Richard Leslie Monaghan

* UK Independence Party (UKIP) UKIP Make Brexit Happen: Richard Elvin, Christopher Arthur, Gallacher Alan Breeze.