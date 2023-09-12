New two-way cycle lane proposed as Sunderland looks to become a Cycle City
Consultation sessions are taking place
A new two-way cycle lane is being proposed to be installed on Dame Dorothy Street.
Starting at the Bungalow Cafe on Roker seafront, the segregated cycle route would give direct access to Roker Promenade and Marina, St Peter's Church and St Peter's University Campus, as well as links to the city centre.
Plans for the cycle route, which can be found on Sunderland City Council's website, specify the lanes will include a "physical separation between motorists, cyclists and pedestrians", "upgraded cycle and pedestrian crossing facilities", as well as "secure cycle storage".
The proposal also includes a "new traffic signalised junction at Harbour View, creating safer pedestrian and cycle facilities linking to Whitburn Road".
The plans are part of Sunderland Council's quest to become a Cycling City.
A statement on the Council's website said: "Overall, a well-designed cycle route can have numerous benefits for individuals, communities, and the environment.
"This cycle route offers numerous benefits including reduced traffic congestion and air pollution by encouraging people to cycle instead of driving and enhanced safety for cyclists by providing dedicated cycle lanes, which can reduce the risk of accidents and injuries, making cycling a safer and more attractive transport option.
"Cycling also offers improved health outcomes through increased physical activity."
The project would be funded by the Department for Transports' Active Travel Fund and, if given the go ahead, work on the cycle lanes would commence in Spring 2024.
As part of the plans, designated parking bays would be retained and the Emergency Services have been consulted on the proposals and have not raised any concerns.
As part of the planning consultation process, city residents are invited to attend one of the public engagement events at Adventure Sunderland on Marine Walk where people can find out more about the plans and also have their say.
The engagement events will take place on Wednesday September 13 between 10am and 1pm, Tuesday, September 19, between 1pm and 4pm, and Wednesday, September 27, between 4pm and 7pm.