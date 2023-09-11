Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee are due to discuss proposals for land off Tintern Close in the Houghton ward.

The site is a parcel of grassed open space in the area and sits near residential properties and the Sunniside Methodist Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Land off Tintern Close, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

The planning application aims to establish the principle of housing on the site, with detailed matters being subject to a separate ‘reserved matters’ application in future.

Outline plans for four homes on the site were previously refused by the city council in January, 2021, with an appeal subsequently dismissed by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

New plans for semi-detached bungalows were brought forward in light of the appeal decision, with a section of the site expected to be retained as landscaped open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indicative plans showed the bungalows sitting adjacent to a garage block in the area, separated by a parcel of open space and new parking bays.

It was also confirmed that the applicant was willing to support the council “to provide or improve one or more types of green space nearby”.

During a council public consultation on the plans a total of 14 objections were received, largely from residents within Tintern Close, as well as a petition with 42 signatories.

Concerns included loss of the open space, which was said to be used by children, dog walkers and elderly residents,as well as highway safety, privacy and traffic disruption fears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the bungalow plan said the development would retain 50% of the site’s green area and provide “ample parking”, and would also “address a well-documented shortfall of bungalows in the area”.

However a report prepared by council planning officers ahead of a decision-making meeting later this month has recommended the bungalow plans for refusal.

Although it was acknowledged that the developer had agreed to provide improvements to greenspace in the area, it was argued that the bungalow proposals would be “unacceptable in principle”.

Council planning officers noted that the benefits of the scheme would not outweigh the “adverse amenity impacts” linked to developing the open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners also said the bungalow plan would have “an adverse effect on the amenity and community function value of the site as greenspace”.

The council committee report adds: “In deliberating on the issues at hand the local planning authority (LPA) are satisfied that the site is capable of accommodating 2no dwellings and that matters pertaining to highways and ground contamination have been appropriately addressed for the purposes of this outline submission.

“However, as has been set out above and as evidenced by the Planning Inspectorate in considering an earlier appeal at the site, the land in question lies within a locality which is deficient in greenspace, whilst the site as a whole contributes positively to the amenity of the area and continues to play a valuable role within the community as illustrated by the level of local opposition.

“The LPA remain of the view that the benefits to be accrued from developing the open space would not outweigh the adverse amenity impacts that would arise and as such from a land use perspective the proposal is considered to be contrary to Core Strategy and Development Plan policy NE4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such, members are recommended to refuse planning permission”.

The final decision on the housing plan rests with members of the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, September 18.