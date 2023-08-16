Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for land off Tintern Close in the Houghton ward.

The site is a parcel of grassed open space in the area and sits near residential properties and the Sunniside Methodist Church.

New plans are seeking outline planning permission to build two semi-detached bungalows on part of the site with ‘all matters reserved’.

Land off Tintern Close, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

The planning application aims to establish the principle of housing on the site, with detailed matters being subject to a separate ‘reserved matters’ application in future.

A planning statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the bungalow development and the site’s planning history.

This includes a previous outline plan for four homes which was refused by the city council in January, 2021, with an appeal subsequently dismissed by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

New plans for semi-detached bungalows are being brought forward in light of this appeal decision, with a section of the site expected to be retained as landscaped open space.

Indicative plans show the bungalows sitting adjacent to a garage block in the area, separated by a parcel of open space and new parking bays.

Those behind the scheme said the bungalows would be “modest” and “designed to be suitable for local residents wishing to downsize”.

It was also confirmed that the applicant was willing to support the council “to provide or improve one or more types of green space nearby”.

The planning statement added: “We consider the proposal is a suitable location for housing and would have no material harm to the existing green space; indeed we believe that it provides an opportunity to improve the appearance of the area.

“Nor do we consider that it would have any harmful effect on the character and appearance of the area.

“The limited ecological nature of the site and proposed landscaping would ensure biodiversity net gain.

“There would be no effect on the living conditions of occupiers of nearby properties with particular reference to Meadow View and No 22 Tintern Avenue.

“We believe the proposal offers the opportunity to improve the appearance of the site whilst at the same time providing beneficial housing.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by October 4, 2023.