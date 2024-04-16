'Nanny state' concerns raised over minimum alcohol pricing plans for Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council is considering a minimum price for alcohol to tackle problem drinking.

Proposals to bring in a minimum price for units of alcohol in Sunderland have been condemned as a ‘nanny state’ policy.

The policy is in place in Scotland and Wales, and while not in place nationally in England, it has been adopted by nearby local authorities such as Durham.

In Scotland, the minimum price is 50pm, which will be rising to 65pm from September 30.

However, Conservative councillors say they oppose any move for a Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) measure for alcohol in Sunderland.

Tory members of the council's licencing committee say they have agreed to put the policy to a public consultation, but will campaign to oppose its introduction during the consultation stage.

In a joint statement, Conservative councillors Sam Johnston and Greg Peacock said: "The proposal to introduce Minimum Unit Pricing for alcohol in Sunderland is bad for business and consumers; and the evidence that MUP works is questionable.

"This council has an unrelenting passion to destroy our city centre by making it as unattractive to visitors as possible.

"First we must pay more for parking, now we are considering charging more for a pint.

"It is right that this has been put to public consultation rather than directly implemented, but Sunderland Conservatives will strongly oppose it as the consultation stage and we encourage the public to do so too."

In a statement, Sunderland City Council replied: "The decision made by the Licensing and Regulatory Committee on Monday 25 March was to agree to consultation on minimum unit pricing (MUP) and/or Cumulative Impact as a result of responses provided by consultees on the proposed licensing policy.

"We will undertake engagement and public consultation work with stakeholders, including local businesses and residents, trade groups and Responsible Authorities, with a commitment to respond to the Licensing and Regulatory Committee within 12 months.