Plans to set minimum price for alcohol sold in Sunderland to help tackle problems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s council chiefs are considering setting a minimum price for alcohol as they ask residents and businesses for their thoughts on bringing in measures to help tackle the adverse impacts of drink.

A consultation will be held looking at the possible introduction of minimum unit pricing in Sunderland under the Licensing Act, which sets a baseline price at which a unit of alcohol can be sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The policy is in place in Scotland and Wales, and while not in place nationally in England, it has been adopted by nearby local authorities such as Durham.

Pic: Adobe stock

Dawn Howley, council principal licensing officer, said: “It was introduced in Scotland in 2018 with the minimum unit price of 50p per unit. A unit is 10ml of pure alcohol.

“They have received evidence that it does help with the impact of alcohol-related issues.

“We’ve been asked by the [council’s] public health team in relation to looking at it [in Sunderland].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engagement work and a consultation exercise will also be held about possibly implementing a cumulative impact assessment in Sunderland.

This can be used in England and Wales to limit the number of licensed premises in an area where their density is seen to have a negative effect on the licensing objectives.

The four objectives are the prevention of crime and disorder, the prevention of public nuisance, the protection of children from harm and public safety.

Going out to consultation on both policies was agreed unanimously by councillors at the latest meeting of the city council’s licensing and regulatory committee (on Monday, March 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Howley added: “The idea is we would go along with the consultations, which would be looking at businesses, residents, all of their views in relation to it.”

Council reports note the proposal for a cumulative impact assessment has been put forward “to minimise the adverse impact of alcohol on the health of local people and the resulting demand for health services”.

They added a previous regime for a cumulative impact assessment covering a number of areas ceased in September 2021.

Talking about minimum unit pricing, officers noted public health chiefs have cited evidence the policy “aids in tackling alcohol-related harm”.