Meet the candidates for Fulwell for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Fulwell ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Malcolm Bond (Liberal Democrat)

I live in South Bents and am passionate about the future of Fulwell and Seaburn. It’s been an excellent place to bring up a family.

Local elections are due to be held on Thursday, May 5

This election will be neck and neck between me and the Conservative candidate.

I have a track record of working for local people.

I keep in touch all year round with my regular FOCUS newsletters.

I have spoken to, met and engaged with local residents to discuss their concerns and how we can help protect our local environment.

Malcolm Bond, Liberal Democrat

We have a council that doesn’t properly consult with residents. We need a councillor that listens.

If elected I’ll stand up for local people and protect and improve the community I call home and where we’ve raised our family.

Sandra Boyers (Conservative Party candidate)

I have a reputation throughout my working life and retirement for ‘getting things done’.

Sandra Boyers, Conservative

My experience in business and the corporate world will stand me in good stead for representing the residents of Fulwell, Seaburn and South Bents.

If elected in May, I intend to take advantage of the government’s new Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to ensure preservation of ‘Fulwell Village’ shopping in Sea Road and prioritise bringing a convenience store to the Sainsbury’s site on Station Road.

The bill will also help Conservative councillors’ plans for much needed regeneration of the city centre.

I live in Seaburn and I am actively involved in the local community.

I am the project manager for the Fulwell War Memorial refurbishment programme and have a track record of standing up for our area.

Liam Dufferwiel (Green Party)

Liam Dufferwiel, Green Party

I am a local resident who believes in grassroots democracy. As a Green councillor, I would not be subject to a party whip.

I could act in your interests rather than playing party politics.

I would protect green spaces from damaging, unsustainable developments that make profit for housing companies but don’t reflect our needs.

I would seek to promote arts and culture, enhancing the lives of residents, increasing visits to the city, and creating jobs.

Other cities have bid to be trial sites for Universal Basic Income, and I believe that we should too.

Despite their declaration of a climate emergency, we have seen very little action from the council.

If elected, I would apply pressure to ensure that the city’s carbon emissions were cut, and the council ceased to invest in fossil fuels.

A vote for me is a vote for a brighter, more sustainable future for Sunderland.

Iain Kay (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Iain has been active in politics since 1984 and has 16 years’ experience as an elected councillor.

Brought up in Seaburn Dene he knows the ward and the different communities there very well with 33 years’ experience as a governor at local schools including Seaburn Dene Primary, Grange Park Primary and Fulwell Infant.

The cost-of-living crisis threatens the well-being of families across many social and economic groups.

Inflation is eroding the value of wages and savings – Iain will work to do whatever he can to help families who are struggling with their finances in the months ahead.

Iain is an experienced business advisor, and he will support local traders as they try to adjust to the economic hardships retailers continue to face due to Covid-19 and the wider economic crisis.