Local elections 2022: When are the council elections this year, who is standing and how to find your polling station
The local elections are coming up, and this is all you need to know about voting in and around Sunderland.
Polling cards are being posted, candidates are knocking on doors and leaflets are being delivered. This can only mean one thing – the build up for an election has begun.
This May sees Sunderland residents vote in the local elections, but what information should you know before the big day?
When are the local elections this year?
This year’s local elections across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will take place on May 5 2022. This is the date polling stations will open to the public. They will be open between 7:00am and 10:00pm, just like a General Election day.
What are people in Sunderland voting for?
This local election will be held to elect 25 members to Sunderland City Council.
The city is made up of 25 wards, meaning each ward will be voting for one councillor place. One third of the Council will be elected as a part of these elections.
How often do local elections happen?
One third of councillors are voted on every year in Sunderland, with the exception of the county council year. This is why there were no elections in 2020.
The last Council elections in Sunderland happened on May 6 2021 and will next take place in May 2023.
Can I cast my ballot as a postal vote?
Residents can vote by post in local elections, although the deadline to apply for a postal vote or change a current postal vote in Sunderland is Tuesday April 19. This can be completed online.
The deadline to vote by proxy is Tuesday April 26.
Can I still register to vote?
Anyone within the city limits can still register to vote, although the deadline is midnight on Thursday April 14.
Where am I registered to vote?
Those wanting to vote must do so at their allocated polling station. This can be found on a polling card which will be delivered to those registered. Anyone who does not know their polling station should contact the council.
What is the current makeup of Sunderland Council?
The structure of Sunderland Council following the 2021 local elections is as follows:
Total: 75 seats
Labour: 43
Conservative: 19
Liberal Democrat: 12
Independent: 1
Who are the candidates running for the local elections in Sunderland?
The full list of local candidates from all wards is as follows:
Barnes
Tim Ellis – Liberal Democrat
Rachel Sara Featherstone – Green Party
Abul Bakkar Ehthesham Haque – Labour
Anthony Mullen – Conservative
Castle
Paul James Anthony Burke – Conservative
Allison Chisnall – Labour
Alison Margaret Ogle – Green Party
Copt Hill
Reg Coulson – UK Independence Party
Tracey Dodds – Labour
Patricia Ann Francis – Conservative
Kathleen Elizabeth Pearson – Independent
Andrew Robertson – Green Party
Doxford
Richard Peter Bradley – Green Party
Allen Curtis – Liberal Democrat
Tom Cuthertson – Conservative
Steven Hansom – Labour and Co-operative Party
Fulwell
Malcolm John Bond – Liberal Democrat
Sandra Boyers – Conservative
Liam Dufferwiel – Green Party
Iain Willian Kay – Labour and Co-operative Party
Hendon
Syed Ajmol Ali – Conservative
Helmut Izaks – Green Party
Tom Livingstone – Liberal Democrat
Dale Michael Mordey – Labour and Co-operative Party
Hetton
Adelle Burnicle – Conservative
David William Geddis – Independent
John Anthony Lennox – Liberal Democrat
Claire Marilyn Rowntree – Labour and Co-operative Party
Houghton
Mark Burrell – Labour
Craig Morrison – Conservative
Emma Robson – Green Party
Donna Sarah Thomas – Independent
Millfield
Gwennyth Gibson – Conservative
Gary Ogle – Green Party
Kingsley Osahon Okojie – Labour
Julio Romero Johnson – Communist Party
Andrew Michael Wood – Liberal Democrat
Pallion
Dorothy Lynch – Green Party
Karen Patricia Noble – Labour
Judith Ann Porter – Conservative
George Thomas Smith – Liberal Democrat
Redhill
Steve Boyd Donkin – Liberal Democrat
Billy Scott Howells – Green Party
Sue Leishman – Conservative
Paul Stewart – Labour and Co-operative Party
Ryhope
Martyn Preston Herron – Labour
Kevin Leonard – Conservative
Robert Welsh – Green Party
Sandhill
Margaret Gillian Crosby – Liberal Democrat
Laura Ann Hind – Green Party
Christine Mary Reed – Conservative
Debra Waller – Labour and Co-operative Party
Shiney Row
Michael Anthony Kennedy – Freedom Alliance
Thomas Alexander Mower – Green Party
Mel Speding – Labour
Richard Steven Vardy – Conservative
Silksworth
Christopher Crozier – Green Party
Jack Paul Simm – Conservative
Phil Tye – Labour
Southwick
Alex Samuels – Labour Party
Morgan Joseph Seed – Green Party
John Scott Wiper – Conservative
St Anne’s
Bryan George Foster – Conservative
Raymond John Moore – Green Party
Susuan Watson – Labour
St Chad’s
Simon John Ayre – Conservative
Alyson Kordbarlag – Green Party
Marton Old – Labour
Anthony Usher – Liberal Democrat
St Michael’s
John Leonard Appleton – Green Party
Michael Dixon – Conservative
Chris Smith – Labour
Colin Andrew Wilson – Liberal Democrat
St Peter’s
Auburn Langley – Green Party
Tom Newton – Labour
Lynn Vera – Conservative
Peter Arnold Walton – Liberal Democrat
Washington Central
Emma Cutting – Green Party
Derek Dunn – Conservative
Linda Williams – Labour
Washington East
Michael Chantkozski – Green Party
Chris Eynon – Conservative
Logan Guy – Labour and Co-operative Party
Washington North
Scott Andrew Burrows – Green Party
Jill Elaine Fletcher – Labour
Hilary Johnson – Conservative
Washington South
Graeme Furguson Miller – Labour and Co-operative Party
Peter James Noble – Conservative
Sean Terry – Liberal Democrat
Washington West
Sam Cosgrove – Conservative
Paul Andrew Leonard – Green Party
Dorothy Trueman – Labour