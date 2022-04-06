Local elections 2022: When are the council elections this year, who is standing and how to find your polling station

Polling cards are being posted, candidates are knocking on doors and leaflets are being delivered. This can only mean one thing – the build up for an election has begun.

This May sees Sunderland residents vote in the local elections, but what information should you know before the big day?

When are the local elections this year?

The local elections are coming up, and this is all you need to know about voting in and around Sunderland.

This year’s local elections across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will take place on May 5 2022. This is the date polling stations will open to the public. They will be open between 7:00am and 10:00pm, just like a General Election day.

What are people in Sunderland voting for?

This local election will be held to elect 25 members to Sunderland City Council.

The city is made up of 25 wards, meaning each ward will be voting for one councillor place. One third of the Council will be elected as a part of these elections.

How often do local elections happen?

One third of councillors are voted on every year in Sunderland, with the exception of the county council year. This is why there were no elections in 2020.

The last Council elections in Sunderland happened on May 6 2021 and will next take place in May 2023.

Can I cast my ballot as a postal vote?

Residents can vote by post in local elections, although the deadline to apply for a postal vote or change a current postal vote in Sunderland is Tuesday April 19. This can be completed online.

The deadline to vote by proxy is Tuesday April 26.

Can I still register to vote?

Anyone within the city limits can still register to vote, although the deadline is midnight on Thursday April 14.

Where am I registered to vote?

Those wanting to vote must do so at their allocated polling station. This can be found on a polling card which will be delivered to those registered. Anyone who does not know their polling station should contact the council.

What is the current makeup of Sunderland Council?

The structure of Sunderland Council following the 2021 local elections is as follows:

Total: 75 seats

Labour: 43

Conservative: 19

Liberal Democrat: 12

Independent: 1

Who are the candidates running for the local elections in Sunderland?

The full list of local candidates from all wards is as follows:

Barnes

Tim Ellis – Liberal Democrat

Rachel Sara Featherstone – Green Party

Abul Bakkar Ehthesham Haque – Labour

Anthony Mullen – Conservative

Castle

Paul James Anthony Burke – Conservative

Allison Chisnall – Labour

Alison Margaret Ogle – Green Party

Copt Hill

Reg Coulson – UK Independence Party

Tracey Dodds – Labour

Patricia Ann Francis – Conservative

Kathleen Elizabeth Pearson – Independent

Andrew Robertson – Green Party

Doxford

Richard Peter Bradley – Green Party

Allen Curtis – Liberal Democrat

Tom Cuthertson – Conservative

Steven Hansom – Labour and Co-operative Party

Fulwell

Malcolm John Bond – Liberal Democrat

Sandra Boyers – Conservative

Liam Dufferwiel – Green Party

Iain Willian Kay – Labour and Co-operative Party

Hendon

Syed Ajmol Ali – Conservative

Helmut Izaks – Green Party

Tom Livingstone – Liberal Democrat

Dale Michael Mordey – Labour and Co-operative Party

Hetton

Adelle Burnicle – Conservative

David William Geddis – Independent

John Anthony Lennox – Liberal Democrat

Claire Marilyn Rowntree – Labour and Co-operative Party

Houghton

Mark Burrell – Labour

Craig Morrison – Conservative

Emma Robson – Green Party

Donna Sarah Thomas – Independent

Millfield

Gwennyth Gibson – Conservative

Gary Ogle – Green Party

Kingsley Osahon Okojie – Labour

Julio Romero Johnson – Communist Party

Andrew Michael Wood – Liberal Democrat

Pallion

Dorothy Lynch – Green Party

Karen Patricia Noble – Labour

Judith Ann Porter – Conservative

George Thomas Smith – Liberal Democrat

Redhill

Steve Boyd Donkin – Liberal Democrat

Billy Scott Howells – Green Party

Sue Leishman – Conservative

Paul Stewart – Labour and Co-operative Party

Ryhope

Martyn Preston Herron – Labour

Kevin Leonard – Conservative

Robert Welsh – Green Party

Sandhill

Margaret Gillian Crosby – Liberal Democrat

Laura Ann Hind – Green Party

Christine Mary Reed – Conservative

Debra Waller – Labour and Co-operative Party

Shiney Row

Michael Anthony Kennedy – Freedom Alliance

Thomas Alexander Mower – Green Party

Mel Speding – Labour

Richard Steven Vardy – Conservative

Silksworth

Christopher Crozier – Green Party

Jack Paul Simm – Conservative

Phil Tye – Labour

Southwick

Alex Samuels – Labour Party

Morgan Joseph Seed – Green Party

John Scott Wiper – Conservative

St Anne’s

Bryan George Foster – Conservative

Raymond John Moore – Green Party

Susuan Watson – Labour

St Chad’s

Simon John Ayre – Conservative

Alyson Kordbarlag – Green Party

Marton Old – Labour

Anthony Usher – Liberal Democrat

St Michael’s

John Leonard Appleton – Green Party

Michael Dixon – Conservative

Chris Smith – Labour

Colin Andrew Wilson – Liberal Democrat

St Peter’s

Auburn Langley – Green Party

Tom Newton – Labour

Lynn Vera – Conservative

Peter Arnold Walton – Liberal Democrat

Washington Central

Emma Cutting – Green Party

Derek Dunn – Conservative

Linda Williams – Labour

Washington East

Michael Chantkozski – Green Party

Chris Eynon – Conservative

Logan Guy – Labour and Co-operative Party

Washington North

Scott Andrew Burrows – Green Party

Jill Elaine Fletcher – Labour

Hilary Johnson – Conservative

Washington South

Graeme Furguson Miller – Labour and Co-operative Party

Peter James Noble – Conservative

Sean Terry – Liberal Democrat

Washington West

Sam Cosgrove – Conservative

Paul Andrew Leonard – Green Party