“I am delighted to have the backing of Usdaw members to be the deputy leader of the Labour Party”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The words of Sunderland MP and education secretary Bridget Phillipson after becoming the first candidate in the race to replace Angela Rayner as second in command to Keir Starmer to secure official trade union backing.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson with Mayor of the North East Kim McGuinness and supporters at the launch of her campaign for the deputy leadership of the Labour party at a rally held at The Fire Station in Sunderland. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Former St Robert of Newminster pupil Bridget is set to go head to head with Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell after the pair were the only two candidates to secure the necessary 80 nominations from fellow Labour MPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Phillipson received175 nominations with Mrs Powell getting the backing of 117 supporters.

The two remaining candidates will now have to secure the support of 5% of constituency parties or at least three affiliates - including at least two affiliated trade unions.

The National Executive Council of retail trade union Usdaw is the first union to make their election preference known by giving their official support to Mrs Phillipson.

The Houghton and Sunderland South MP said: "I am delighted to have the backing of Usdaw members to be the deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Usdaw members form part of the backbone of our country and our economy - they want to see a united Labour Party that will change the country, beat Reform and deliver a second Labour term in office, not more division and disunity that will hand our opponents a crucial advantage.

"I know that Usdaw members want to see more of the transformative policies that support children and families - with a mandate to more as deputy leader of the Labour party, that's exactly what I will do."

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson with Mayor of the North East Kim McGuinness and supporters at the launch of her campaign for the deputy leadership of the Labour party at a rally held at The Fire Station in Sunderland. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Usdaw is the first trade union affiliated to the Labour Party to make a nomination with its members who pay the political levy now able to cast their votes at the ballot box for the next deputy leader.

Usdaw general secretary Joanne Thomas said: “We are delighted to nominate Bridget Phillipson for the role of deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bridget’s journey from growing up in poverty to becoming Secretary of State for Education means she has the experience, commitment and compassion to support low-paid working families and be a strong voice in Government for our members and all workers.

“We are very pleased that Bridget came to the Trades Union Congress last week to provide much-needed reassurances that Labour’s historic Employment Rights Bill will be delivered in full, as she said ‘no ifs – no buts’. That is exactly what our members wanted to hear and we are confident Bridget will pick up the baton from Angela Rayner to drive this crucial legislation through, to help make work pay, jobs more secure and bring greater fairness into workplaces.”

Ms Thomas also cited Mrs Phillipson’s record as education secretary.

She said: “Bridget’s record on delivery in childcare since Labour took office has been exceptional and we very much welcome her commitment to go further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Usdaw members have long struggled to secure hours of work that fit around childcare. So, we welcome Bridget having already delivered the roll out of free breakfast clubs, new nurseries in primary schools and the doubling of free childcare to 30 hours a week.”

Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) is one of the fastest growing unions in the TUC and the UK's fifth biggest trade union with around 360,000 members.

Mrs Phillipson officially launched her deputy leadership campaign in her home city on Sunday (September 14) with a speech to supporters at a rally at the Fire Station.

The ballot for candidates who clear the nomination hurdles will open on October 8 and close at noon on October 23, with the result announced on October 25.