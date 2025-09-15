Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson has vowed to unite the Labour Party and overcome the political rise of the Reform UK Party.

The education secretary made the pledge as she launched her deputy leadership campaign in her home city of Sunderland at the Fire Station music venue.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson launches her campaign for the deputy leadership of the Labour party at a rally held at The Fire Station in Sunderland. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

In a speech to her supporters Mrs Phillipson urged supporters to back her campaign to help her ensure the party secures a second term in Government.

She said: “That is why I say to Members today: you can use this contest to look backward, to pass judgement on what has happened in the last year or you can use it to shape positively what happens in the run up to the next election.

“Back me so I can unite our party, deliver the change we want to see and beat Reform. Back me so together, we can deliver that second term of Labour government.

“Back me so together, we can give more hope to families right across the country. Back me so together, we give every young person the freedoms that for too long, too few enjoyed.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson with Mayor of the North East Kim McGuinness and supporters at the launch of her campaign for the deputy leadership of the Labour party at a rally held at The Fire Station in Sunderland. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Within her speech Mrs Phillipson highlighted her achievements as education secretary including the roll out of hundreds of new free breakfast clubs in primary schools, school-based nurseries, securing free school meals for half a million more children and reviving Sure Start for a new generation of children, paid for by ending private schools’ tax breaks.

If elected as deputy leader, the Houghton and Sunderland South MP pledged to continue to “deliver major government policies to boost children’s life chances and tackle child poverty”.

Mrs Phillipson said: “These things didn’t happen by accident. They happened because last July the British people chose hope, chose change, chose Labour. They happened because someone like me had a seat at the Cabinet table.

“They happened because someone like me had the power to argue for change. But now I want the mandate to do more.

“The mandate to deliver more of the great Labour policies that make all of us as members proud. The mandate to give more hope for families. The mandate to give a fresh generation the best start in life.”

A former pupil at St Robert of Newminster Catholic school, Bridget also cited her humble beginnings “from a tough street of council houses” in Washington and her state school education which she is so passionate about.

Mrs Phillipson pledged to run a campaign of “hope, not grievance” and warned that descending into division would put the life chances of children and families benefiting from Labour policies at risk.

Phillipson pledged to give Labour Party Members a stronger voice at the Cabinet table, and at the heart of government, continuing Angela Rayner’s campaigning role with local elections, and elections to the Senedd and Wales and the Scottish Parliament next year.

The Sunderland MP also praised the work of her predecessor who resigned from the post two weeks ago.

She said: “What can be achieved under a deputy leader with a seat at Cabinet, just look at Angela Rayner. Angela knew the importance of the role she had. There was nothing part-time about her deputy leadership.

“Last year I campaigned up and down the country to get Labour candidates elected - I’ve not stopped as education secretary - and I won’t stop as deputy leader.

“Because with local elections, and with elections in Wales and Scotland right round the corner, that role is going to be more important than ever. So that’s why, today, I pledge to continue Angela Rayner’s campaigning role as Deputy Leader.

“Continuing her mission to give members a strong voice at the Cabinet table. Her ruthless focus on getting our candidates elected and re-elected, alongside her total determination to drive change from government.

“Because what mattered was not just what she believed, but that she could act on it.”

As she launched her campaign in Sunderland, Mrs Phillipson was joined by the North East mayor Kim McGuinness.

After receiving 175 nominations in the first round of votes the education secretary now goes head to head with Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell, who received 117 nominations, to become deputy leader of the Labour Party.

The two remaining candidates will now have to secure the support of 5% of constituency parties or at least three affiliates – including at least two affiliated trade unions.

The ballot for candidates who clear the nomination hurdles will open on October 8 and close at noon on October 23, with the result announced on October 25.

Both Houghton and Sunderland South MP Mrs Phillipson and Manchester Central MP Mrs Powell tick the box of those within the party expressing a preference for Ms Rayner’s successor to hail from the north of England.