Hundreds of construction workers required to build new East Durham electricity stations

The plan is expected to bring 300-350 full-time construction jobs when the new electricity stations are built on fields near Murton over a 38-month period.

The National Grid applied for permission for a new 400kV electricity substation with a converter station at the Hawthorn Grid Site, near Jade Business Park, Murton.

The outline plan was said to be an essential part of the Scotland-England Green Link 1 scheme.

An artist's impression of how the completed development will look.

This will provide electrical connection via 192km of cable between Torness, in East Lothian, Scotland, and Hawthorn Pit, in East Durham.

The cable will reach land just north of Seaham then run underground for about 10km to the new Hawthorn Pit stations, connecting to the main electricity network.

Two letters of objection raised issues of losing open space, noise, traffic, need, flood risk and impact on wildlife, Durham County Council’s planning committee heard.

Senior planning officer Chris Shields said the concerns were taken into account and balanced against the benefits, landowners were notified and consultations carried out.

Durham county councillor Maura McKeon.

He added: “Whilst it is accepted that the proposed development would have a small impact to the landscape, it is considered that the benefits of the development in terms of energy supply and security, biodiversity enhancement and job creation would outweigh that harm.”

Officers recommended the plan for approval.

Town planner Hugh Smith from National Grid said: “Some of the work that we’ll be doing will be highly specialised contractors that do very specialist stuff around the world.

“But we would be very much looking to recruit locally where we can. We will be looking to use local businesses as far as we can.

Councillor Maura McKeon said: “There was once a time when our county was the energy production centre of the country, I would argue the world.

“At the time when we’re seeing such a crisis in energy, I think it’s really lovely that the county can give back again in this way. I think it’s clearly something we need nationally.”

The plan was approved unanimously by councillors.