Two new Toolstation stores to open in Sunderland as new jobs are created

Toolstation, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of tools and building supplies, is set to open two new stores in Ryhope and Washington.

The Ryhope store, based at Toll Bar Park, will open on Monday, November 7, followed by the Washington store, based at Parsons Retail Park, which will welcome customers from November 14.

The two new openings will each create seven new roles in the area, and will bring essential products to local trade and DIY customers.

Two new stores are set to open in Sunderland.

Customers will be able to purchase products from a catalogue via the stores directly, at toolstation.com, through a Click & Collect service, or through the Toolstation app where over 25,000 products will be available.