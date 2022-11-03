Two new Toolstation stores to open in Sunderland as new jobs are created
Tools and building supplier, Toolstation has announced the opening of two stores in Sunderland which will create 14 new jobs.
Toolstation, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of tools and building supplies, is set to open two new stores in Ryhope and Washington.
The Ryhope store, based at Toll Bar Park, will open on Monday, November 7, followed by the Washington store, based at Parsons Retail Park, which will welcome customers from November 14.
The two new openings will each create seven new roles in the area, and will bring essential products to local trade and DIY customers.
Most Popular
Customers will be able to purchase products from a catalogue via the stores directly, at toolstation.com, through a Click & Collect service, or through the Toolstation app where over 25,000 products will be available.
Both stores will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays.